TraceTogether & SafeEntry Data To Be Deleted, Public Can Return Tokens

TraceTogether & SafeEntry To Be Deleted

On Thursday (9 Feb), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that the use of contact tracing systems, TraceTogether and SafeEntry, will be stepped down.

Members of the public can also return their TraceTogether tokens from 13 Feb to 12 Mar. The tokens can be returned at any of the 108 community clubs and centres.

MOH noted that it will delete all identifiable data from the two contact tracing systems from all its servers and databases.

TraceTogether & SafeEntry data will no longer be collected

According to The Straits Times (ST), those infected are no longer required to submit TraceTogether data. SafeEntry data will also no longer being collected.

Furthermore, MOH noted that it has deleted any identifiable data from both contact tracing systems from its servers and databases.

However, data that’s related to a murder case in May 2020 will not be deleted.

Those who have TraceTogether tokens may also return them at any community club or centre. Collection of the tokens will take place from 13 Feb to 12 Mar.

In a press release, MOH mentioned, “We strongly encourage the public to return their tokens so that they can be refurbished and recycled for distribution to those who need it, should digital contact tracing operations have to be reactivated.”

Apps to be reactivated if required

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also mentioned in the press release that the public can uninstall the TraceTogether app from their phones.

Furthermore, businesses can stop using the SafeEntry (Business) app.

However, the apps will remain available in app stores. This is so that they can be immediately reactivated if a dangerous variant emerges.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.