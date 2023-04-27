Heavy Traffic Expected At S’pore-Johor Checkpoints From 28 Apr, ICA Warns Of Long Waiting Times

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Heavy Traffic Expected At Singapore-Johor Land Checkpoints Over Labour Day Weekend

The Hari Raya Puasa long weekend just passed, and now another one is on the horizon. With that, we can expect heavy traffic at the land checkpoints between Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB), as families take the opportunity to travel.

Once again, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is reminding the public to anticipate longer waiting times.

So if you’re planning a trip across the Causeway soon, take note.

Heavy traffic likely at Singapore-JB checkpoints till 2 May

In a media release on Thursday (27 Apr), the ICA shared their prediction that there’ll be “heavy traffic at both land checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the [Labour Day] long weekend”.

Labour Day falls on Monday (1 May), meaning that most of us will get at least a three-day weekend.

As many people tend to take leave before or after that period to make the most of the break, the ICA expects heavy traffic from tomorrow (28 Apr) till Tuesday (2 May).

Since commutes have increased back to pre-pandemic levels, the authority advises travellers by car to factor in up to three hours of waiting time during peak periods.

Check traffic & ensure documents are in order

For those who won’t let the traffic faze them, ICA suggests taking the following steps to ensure a smooth journey:

check the traffic situation on OneMotoring, Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS), ICA’s Facebook & Twitter accounts, and local radio broadcasts

avoid cutting queues

ensure passport has minimum six months’ validity

observe the “three-quarter-tank” rule (for Singapore-registered cars)

The authority also reminds Singapore residents and eligible first-time visitors travelling by bus to clear immigration via the automated lanes.

To read their advisory in full, you may check out ICA’s media release here.

Safe travels over the long weekend

With traffic back in full swing at the land checkpoints, long lines of vehicles there are becoming a normal sight again.

Hopefully, our counterparts across the Causeway will play their part too to ensure safe and smooth travels for everyone.

Regardless, make sure to take all the necessary steps before you head out for your journeys. Here’s wishing everyone travelling this weekend a safe trip to their destinations and back home.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star.