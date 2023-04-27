Johor Checkpoint Counters Still Closed & Smelly Water Floods Roads, Minister Calls For Consistent Service

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Johor Checkpoint Counters Closed, Roads Allegedly Smells Like Sewage

Last week, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi visited the Johor Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex before Hari Raya. While he was there, he ordered for all immigration counters to remain open to handle the incoming festive crowds.

However, trouble seems to be brewing again at the JB CIQ mere days after the Hari Raya Puasa weekend. Despite traffic at the checkpoints still being heavy, reports have surfaced that many of the counters were, in fact, closed.

Not only that, water that smells like sewage have also allegedly flooded certain spots in the complex.

When news of the situation reached the minister, he took to social media to call for consistency.

Johor checkpoint roads wet & flooded with water that reportedly smells like the toilet

At 12.54pm on Wednesday (26 Apr), a Facebook user uploaded photos of the situation at JB CIQ. They showed that roads at the checkpoint were flooded in several spots, and wet in others.

In the captions, the user said that the water at the lane departing JB towards Singapore smelled like “toilet water”.

They also alleged that this has been going on for weeks, and that JB CIQ officials have not addressed it.

Minister urges consistency at CIQ

Later the same day, at 4.11pm, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi released a statement regarding the closure of the Johor checkpoint counters. He urged officials to continue providing consistent service like they did over the holiday.

In the statement, the minister wrote that he has requested the checkpoint to continue providing the best service, just like they did last week.

He explained that he received reports that many counters at JB CIQ were closed, despite heavy traffic conditions.

“We need to continue to be consistent in providing the best service to the people,” he urged.

Accompanying his post, Mr Onn Hafiz attached four photographs of the departure lanes at the complex at 10.10am and 6.35pm on Wednesday.

The photos showed only a few counters open for operations. Many red crosses littered the images, indicating the various counters that were closed.

Many Singaporeans and Malaysians rely on the two countries’ land checkpoints to commute between the territories. To avoid further hassle and congestion, we sure hope that the issues are resolved soon.

