2 motorcyclists sent to hospital after accident with trailer on AYE, driver arrested

35-year-old trailer driver arrested after accident with two motorcycles on AYE

Another accident involving a trailer in two days has resulted in two motorcyclists were sent to hospital.

This time, it occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), with the trailer involved blocking at least two lanes of the expressway.

The trailer’s driver was arrested, the police said.

Trailer swerves sharply on the AYE during accident

A few videos of the AYE trailer accident and its aftermath was posted on Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on Friday (7 June).

The first video, ostensibly taken from a vehicle in front of the trailer, shows the trailer travelling to the left of the camcar at 7.59pm that evening.

The trailer then swerves sharply to its right, narrowly missing the car behind the camcar.

Jam develops on AYE after trailer blocks road

A second video showed a jam on the AYE after the trailer blocked two out of three lanes — the centre and far-right — that led under a viaduct.

The blockage caused a bottleneck to develop as motorists tried to squeeze through via the far-left lane.

At 8.12pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Traffic News account on X advised motorists to avoid two lanes on the AYE towards Tuas before the Tuas West Road entrance due to an accident.

Injured man sitting by the side of the AYE

A third clip posted on Facebook showed the accident scene after vehicles from the LTA and police, as well as a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance, had arrived.

An officer was seen directing traffic.

Farther ahead, a person was seen lying at the side of the road, being assisted by medics.

A closer look revealed that a man had suffered some sort of injury to his left arm, which was being tended to.

There was also a pool of blood on the road.

2 motorcyclists sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the AYE towards Tuas, near the Tuas Checkpoint exit, at about 8pm on 7 June.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), who were alerted at the same time, said it involved a trailer and two motorcycles.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 36 and 38, were sent to hospital while conscious, SPF added.

SCDF added that one was taken to the National University Hospital and the other to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Trailer driver arrested after AYE accident

The police also arrested a 35-year-old man, they said.

He was the driver of the trailer, and was arrested for careless driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The AYE accident came just a day after an accident at the junction of Ophir Road and Jalan Besar, involving a trailer and double-decker bus, resulted in five people being sent to hospital.

