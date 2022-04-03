Trailer Breaks Down & Blocks All 4 Lanes Of KL Expressway On 1 Apr

On the road, motorists can sometimes meet with unexpected vehicle troubles. While this is nothing out of the ordinary, such incidents can lead to massive disruptions when it involves heavy vehicles.

On Friday (1 Apr), a trailer in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reportedly had a problem with its brakes and broke down on an expressway.

Unfortunately, it happened to break down across all 4 lanes of the expressway, causing a massive traffic jam.

Seeing pictures of the accident, many couldn’t help but joke that it bears a resemblance to the Evergreen ship situation in Suez Canal last year.

Trailer had brake problems & broke down on KL expressway

On Friday (1 Apr) afternoon, the trailer truck encountered brake problems and met with an accident in front of the Tun Razak Exchange building in the heart of KL, Malaysian online news portal The Vibes reported.

It appeared to have been turning out of a construction site at the time. But with its brake failure, it had hit the side of the expressway, effectively blocking all 4 lanes.

This led to a massive traffic jam stretching about 6km from Jalan Yew to Jalan Tun Razak.

According to Bernama, traffic police were spotted at the scene, and authorities diverted traffic away via the Kg Pandan roundabout to Jalan Bukit Bintang.

Eventually, the trailer was towed away, and traffic lanes were reopened at 4.30pm.

Netizens joke it is an Evergreen trailer

Seeing pictures of the jam caused by the trailer, many couldn’t help but draw a resemblance to the Evergreen ship that caused a blockage at the Suez Canal last March.

Translation: Block the road completely like the Evergreen ship at Suez Canal. This is the highway version.

Some even jokingly asked for confirmation that it was an Evergreen trailer.

In March last year, another Evergreen truck was also caught in a similar situation in China. This netizen tweeted that this Malaysia trailer can now join the ‘gang’.

Glad it did not result in any serious injuries

The tight situation the Malaysian trailer found itself in certainly does remind us of the Evergreen ship incident.

While the accident caused massive jams and inconvenienced many, we hope that no one suffered any serious injuries.

This incident is a timely reminder to all drivers to ensure their vehicle is well-maintained and functioning properly before beginning their journey.

Featured image adapted from ITIS_TRAFIK on Twitter.