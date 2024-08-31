Trailer in JB crashes into opposite lane & topples, 1 man dead & 8 injured

Trailer in JB crashes into opposite lane leaving eight injured

In the late afternoon of 30 Aug, a large trailer truck in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia crashed into the opposite lane and toppled over.

The trailer took out several oncoming vehicles and impeded traffic.

According to Oriental Daily, eight people were injured in the crash on the Pasir Gudang highway.

Crash involves multiple vehicles

Based on clips shared via social media, the trailer appeared to suddenly swerve into oncoming traffic after crashing through the road divider.

The truck then hits multiple vehicles causing the container to topple briefly before returning to an upright position.

The collision caused a traffic jam lasting more than an hour.

According to The Star, the accident involved three lorries, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and two motorcycles.

Accident causes one death

The Johor fire department issued a statement stating that the accident occurred on Pasir Gudang Highway at the exit of the KPJ Specialist Hospital.

Authorities received reports of an accident at 5:14pm and dispatched 11 firefighters to the scene.

Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that one person had died.

The deceased, 50-year-old Mohamad Iskandar Ismail, was pinned in the driver’s seat of the MPV.

Additionally, Pasir Gudang Fire station deputy chief Sarhan Akmal said that two male lorry drivers, six adult males in the MPV, and two male motorcyclists suffered injuries due to the accident.

They were conveyed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Seri Alam District Police Chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police are investigating the accident.

He also urged the public to be careful and obey traffic rules.

Featured image adapted from DashCam Owners Malaysia on Facebook.