Trailer truck catches fire along Punggol Way, no injuries reported

Trailer truck wheel seen on fire at Punggol Way, area fills with smoke

A trailer truck caught fire along Punggol Way on Friday evening (10 April), with thick smoke seen filling the area.

In a statement to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 7.25pm.

“The fire involved a trailer truck. SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet,” SCDF said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Videos show flames at rear wheel of trailer

Videos circulating online showed flames coming from one of the trailer’s rear wheels.

In one clip, a member of the public was seen running towards the vehicle with a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to help.

The netizen who filmed the incident said the footage was taken at around 7.32pm in the Punggol West area.

The person recording described it as a “lorry fire”.

The vehicle drove past the scene as flames were still visible at the back of the trailer.

Traffic continues despite blaze

Another video shared online showed that traffic flow was largely unaffected.

Vehicles, including a bus, were seen passing behind the burning trailer while SCDF officers worked to extinguish the fire.

SCDF personnel were observed actively putting out the flames at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: SBS apologises to passengers after engine compartment of bus catches fire along TPE