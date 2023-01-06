S’pore Trainer Claims They Advised Dog Owner To Stop Using Collar & Treat Skin Issues

Singapore Trainer Responds To Allegations Of Dog Abuse At Boarding Facility

On 31 Dec 2022, the Facebook group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) shared shocking photos of a golden retriever who had infected wounds and matted fur after returning from boarding.

They advised owners to be more careful when picking a trainer for their pets.

A few days later, the trainer addressed the alleged dog abuse with a statement telling their side of the story.

They claimed that the golden retriever had existing skin issues, possibly due to an allergy to the training collar’s material.

As a result, they asked the owner to stop using the tools and bring the golden retriever to a vet.

Trainer recommended using e-collar & prong on dog in Oct 2021

On Thursday (5 Jan), the boarding and training (B&T) facility, The Royal Tail, released a lengthy statement in response to the alleged dog abuse.

Summarising the points in an Instagram Story, the trainer wrote that the golden retriever Cody (not his real name) had been to the vet for an unidentified “skin issue”.

Before taking the pup into their care on 11 May 2022, the trainer instructed the owner to bring the tools. This was so that they could determine if Cody was allergic to nickel.

The “tools” refer to an electronic collar (e-collar) and prong, both of which are used for training purposes.

The complete statement includes a detailed timeline of what happened.

In Oct 2021, Cody underwent a three-week in-house B&T programme with The Royal Tail.

As the pup had playfully “charged” at the trainer, the trainer recommended using the prong and e-collar due to Cody’s large size and excitability.

This would also make it easier for his female owner to handle him.

The owner was purportedly happy with the results and services, and Cody went home “with no issues”.

Trainer suspects dog might be allergic to nickel in training collars

A few months later in Mar 2022, the owner brought Cody back to The Royal Tail for a group class.

She was “satisfied” with the B&T programme but wanted to “work on some issues” as the golden retriever still got overly excited towards other dogs, the trainer explained.

At that time, Cody was wearing the prong and e-collar and “presented well physically and emotionally”.

However, on 23 Apr 2022, the trainer noticed that Cody had skin problems and a shaved neck in an Instagram post by his owner.

When the trainer reached out to check on the pup, his owner allegedly said that she had brought Cody to the vet to treat the issue.

The following month, the client dropped Cody off at The Royal Tail for boarding before going on vacation.

After she explained that half of Cody’s fur was shaved due to an “undetermined skin reaction”, the trainer suspected that the dog might be allergic to the nickel in the prong or e-collar.

The trainer asked the owner to bring in both tools for further investigation. They subsequently boarded Cody existing skin issues.

Because of his condition and the fact that he was “in the process of healing”, Cody did not wear a prong or e-collar from 11 to 16 May 2022.

Dog allegedly had allergic reaction to e-collar

On 17 May 2022, the trainer decided to see if Cody did indeed have an allergic reaction to the nickel in the tools.

They put the e-collar on Cody four times in short intervals over the span of a few days. The trainer turned the collar off during this period.

Sure enough, Cody began to show an allergic reaction, which the trainer reported to his owner. They added that the e-collar strap was also too tight for the pup.

The trainer conducted similar tests on Cody on 19 May 2022 with the prong collar and a harness. Both reportedly made him itch.

Cody’s owner apparently confirmed that he does scratch when he wears his harness, and the trainer said that the prong collar is also too small for him.

The owner thanked the trainer for discovering Cody’s nickel allergy. Otherwise, she would have continued using the items.

Trainer advised client to stop using tools

Before the owner went to pick Cody up on 21 May 2022, the trainer said that they performed medical care to ease his allergic reaction.

The trainer would also report their findings to the client with videos and photographs.

They advised Cody’s owner to stop using the existing collars due to the nickel content and inaccurate sizing. Instead, she should change to one with a hypoallergenic metal after his skin heals.

She should also take Cody to a vet and update the trainer, but the latter claims she “never did”.

All seemed well until 1 Jan 2023 when the trainer became aware of the dog abuse allegations via the alternative news site Wake Up Singapore (WUSG), which contacted them for a statement.

Claims media outlet didn’t give chance to respond

According to the trainer, WUSG contacted them at noon on New Year’s Day. However, when the trainer “could not respond in time”, WUSG proceeded to publish the article.

“I am disheartened at the false representation of the events, and the smear campaign that followed,” the trainer wrote.

The Royal Tail shared part of their conversation with WUSG on Instagram, in which they told the media outlet that its article had led to doxxing and harassment.

Since the report came out over a long weekend, the trainer found difficulty in seeking legal advice. This caused “further delays” in their response to the “false accusations” against them.

Furthermore, the trainer expressed their disappointment in Cody’s owner, claiming she was “not honest” with them.

They also criticised “an Animal Welfare Group” for “(distorting) facts to push their political agendas”.

Lastly, the trainer said that they have “all the evidence” to validate their statement.

“It is not my intention to release the evidence to the public as I wish to protect the Client (sic) despite all that has transpired,” they said. “However, the public deserves to know the truth since the article was published without my verification.”

Thanking everyone for their patience and support during this time, the trainer then addressed Cody’s owner directly, saying that she is “still welcome” to speak to them and that they are willing to “listen to (their) grievances”.

You can read the full statement here.

AVS releases official statement

In response to enquiries by MS News, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) confirmed that they were alerted to a case of alleged dog abuse. Investigations are currently ongoing.

“AVS does not condone mistreatment of community animals and will take necessary and appropriate enforcement action against anyone who does not provide adequate care for their pet or has committed an act of animal cruelty,” they said in their statement.

“Individuals who are found guilty of failure in duty of care to their pets (including pet abandonment) or committing acts of animal cruelty can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act.”

First-time offenders who fail to care for their pets may face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or a maximum 12 months’ jail.

Those who commit animal cruelty-related offences may face up to S$15,000 in fines and/or a jail term of up to 18 months.

AVS urges the public to do their part by reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty via their website. They may also call its Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

