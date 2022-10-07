This App Lets You Dabao Leftover Buffet Food At S’pore Hotels From S$10/Box

Treatsure App Lets Users Dabao Leftover Buffet Food From Singapore Hotels

We usually reserve fancy meals at hotels for special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. But you may not need to wait around anymore, thanks to an ingenious app that lets you purchase leftover hotel buffet food and take them home.

Aimed at reducing food wastage, the treatsure app promises value, variety and convenience, as you can choose from a wide range of hotels serving diverse dishes.

Having such options will surely make your meals more interesting than the same old cai png every day.

Pack leftover buffet food from hotels

To serve guests and external diners, hotels often offer seemingly endless buffets that are like heaven for foodies.

But the continuous supply of food means that there’s bound to be some excess, which may go to waste. That’s where the folks behind treatsure decided to find a solution that could reduce waste while allowing more people to enjoy atas hotel food.

How the app works is simple — take note of the buffet timings and plan your arrival at the venue within the last 30 to 60 minutes.

Once there, show staff the treatsure app before scanning a QR code at the counter and making payment. The restaurant will then give you a paper box which you can use to pack food from the buffet.

More eco-friendly folks can opt for treatsure’s reusable container with cutleries as the hotels’ paper boxes tend to come with extra charges.

For instance, the Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Singapore charges S$10.50 per box when you use disposables. Using the reusable container will cost you only S$10.

Among the buffets that are currently available, prices seem to range from S$10 to S$12 a box. Here are some of the restaurants you can expect to get food from:

J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La

Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Singapore

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

Kintamani at Furama Riverfront

Clove at Swissotel The Stamford

All options are halal except for the last one.

Surplus groceries also available for purchase

Besides their buffet-in-a-box concept, treatsure also allows users to buy surplus groceries from different merchants at lower prices.

Users can browse what all the merchants have to offer on the app and add multiple items to a combined cart.

You can then checkout your purchases by 2pm on Monday or Thursday each week and choose your preferred delivery or pickup time slots.

Alternatively, you can visit treatsure’s physical store, where you can do both your shopping and pick up orders.

Here’s how to get there:



treatsure concept store

Address: 138 Robinson Rd, #03-19 Oxley Tower, Singapore 068906

Opening hours: Tuesday & Friday 12pm-7.30pm, Saturday 10.30am-6pm

Nearest MRT: Tanjong Pagar Station

To enjoy the buffet-in-a-box or buy groceries, you can download treatsure on the App Store or Google Playstore.

Enjoy luxury meals while saving food

Though green efforts may sometimes come at a cost like having to lug reusable utensils everywhere, there are perks to them too.

In this case, you get to enjoy luxurious buffet spreads at much more affordable prices.

Why not give it a go so you can treat yourself to a nice meal while reducing food waste?

Featured image adapted from treatsure on Facebook and Facebook.