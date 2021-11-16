20m Tree Nearly Crushes Jogger After Falling In Bishan-AMK Park

While exercising in nature can be therapeutic, it is important to always be aware of our surroundings.

A man has since learnt the importance of doing so after he was almost crushed by a 20m tree while exercising in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the falling tree missed 53-year-old He Lei – name directly translated from Mandarin – by less than 2 seconds.

Though the surrounding was dark, he quickly ran after hearing a creaking sound. Not too long later, the tree fell at the place he was standing.

Jogger nearly crushed by falling tree in Bishan-AMK park

The incident happened last Saturday (13 Nov) at around 10pm when He Lei was jogging at Bishan-AMK Park.

He told Lianhe Wanbao that he had run for about 10km before slowing down. By that time, he was the only one left in the park.

As he was walking, he suddenly heard what sounded like a tree branch breaking.

Due to the dark surroundings, He Lei was unable to detect where the sound was coming from.

He instinctively ran straight ahead to escape whatever was to happen. Little did he know, just 2 seconds later, a 20m tall tree landed on the spot he was at moments earlier.

Source

Upon looking back, he saw the tree just 6m away from him.

Thought of being crushed makes jogger scared

He Lei told Lianhe Wanbao he actually did not know if he was running in the right direction before the tree fell.

However, his first instinct after hearing the sound was just to run as far as possible. He only realised the tree was about 20m tall after it fell, making him shudder at the thought of being crushed by it.

He Lei said the incident “really frightened him” as he never expected such an encounter.

This is especially since he loves running and often frequents Bishan-AMK Park.

Always be aware of your surroundings

This was definitely a close encounter for He Lei. Thankfully, his instincts were able to save him from what would have probably been a fatal accident.

It was also lucky he was not wearing anything that could’ve blocked out the noise from the surroundings.

We hope the public will be more aware of their surroundings, especially while exercising outdoors as such incidents are often unpredictable.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.