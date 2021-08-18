Massive Tree Collapses In Orchard On 17 Aug

Over recent days, Singapore has seen torrential rainfall that brought about strong winds.

Though the cool weather was no doubt a much-welcome break from the sticky weather, the downpour has caused irreversible damage to the property of some unlucky folks.

On Tuesday (17 Aug), a tree in Orchard reportedly fell and landed on a van parked nearby.

Source

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Tree collapses in Orchard and lands on mini-van

On Wednesday (18 Aug), images started making rounds on Facebook show the thick trunks of the tree landing square on the grey mini-van.

The weight of the massive tree can be felt by looking at the van’s sorry condition, which appears extremely distorted with its undercarriage resting on the ground.

A nearby signboard suggests that the incident took place along Emerald Hill Road in Orchard.

Other photos, presumably taken after the collapsed tree was removed, shows the aftermath of the incident. The roof of the van is damaged beyond repair.

Source

The front section of the van, which the tree was resting on, was severely dented. The rear door also looks like it’s incapable of being properly closed.

Source

Collapsed tree was 15-18 metres tall

In response to MS News’ queries, an NParks spokesperson said the incident happened at about 12.20pm on Tuesday (17 Aug) at 134 Emerald Hill Road.

The Tanjong Tree that collapsed was about 15-18 metres tall and had a girth of 2.8 metres.

Google Maps images show that the tree was about 7 storeys high, and was about the same height as the buildings next to it.

Source

The collapsed tree was cleared some 3.5 hours later at about 4pm. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

Hope driver can seek compensation for damages

It’s not every day that we hear about a tree collapsing, much less about one that landed on a vehicle.

Our thoughts are with the driver whose van was damaged by the collapsed tree. We hope he is able to seek compensation for the damages.

Featured image adapted from Syllys Auto Pte Ltd on Facebook.