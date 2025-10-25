2 sent to hospital after falling tree hits motorcycle on SLE amid late-night downpour

2 people seen falling onto SLE after falling tree on central divider hits motorcycle

Two people were sent to the hospital after a falling tree hit a motorcycle travelling along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Footage of the accident was posted on Facebook, showing two people falling onto the expressway.

Tree falls onto path of motorcycle on SLE

The clip was taken by a passing vehicle at 10.08pm on Friday (24 Oct), along the SLE in the direction of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) just before the exit to Lentor Avenue, the caption said.

It showed three motorcycles overtaking the car in lane 1 (far-right) as heavy rain fell.

However, a tree on the central divider suddenly fell onto the path of one of the motorcycles, which could not avoid it.

People seen falling off motorcycle after it hits tree on SLE

The impact causes the motorcycle to topple onto its side onto the road, setting off a stream of sparks.

A person fell off the motorcycle and is then seen sitting on the road, forcing the camcar to dodge them.

As the still-moving motorcycle continued sliding down the road, another person tumbled off and rolled onto the road shoulder.

Another motorcycle ahead appeared to have been hit by the tree too, but the rider managed to control it.

2 people conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 10.10pm on 24 Oct.

The location was the SLE towards the CTE before the Lentor Avenue Exit.

Two people were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added.

