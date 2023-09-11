Trees Fall On Cars Near City Plaza, SCDF Assesses 1 Person For Minor Injuries

Trees Fall On Cars Near City Plaza, Leaving Motorists Stranded

The area near City Plaza was the scene of fallen trees on Sunday (10 Sep), and the fall affected several motorists and vehicles along Tanjong Katong Road.

Footage of the incident shows members of the public rushing to help those in the area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they attended to the scene and assessed one person for minor injuries.

Trees fall on cars near City Plaza on 10 Sep

According to multiple videos on social media, the incident occurred on 10 Sep near City Plaza.

Multiple trees fell on a few vehicles along the street, momentarily trapping motorists.

In one video on TikTok, several of the trees can be seen lying on top of the cars.

Members of the public in the vicinity also helped in attempting to clear the trees from the roof of the vehicles and the adjacent pavement.

A later part of the footage showed that one of the trees had fallen on a truck, its branches surrounding it from all sides.

A massive crowd of onlookers watched on, many recording the scene on their phones.

Another video on TikTok revealed the extent of wreckage at the site.

Those closer to the scene were making their way out to safety, while others remained by the vehicles.

SCDF assessed 1 person for minor injuries

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that the incident occurred along Tanjong Katong Road on 10 Sep.

At about 12.55pm, they received a call for assistance from the area.

Upon reaching the scene, SCDF assessed an individual for minor injuries. However, the person declined transport to the hospital.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) addressed the situation as well via a traffic update on X at 1.18pm.

They stated that an accident had occurred on Tanjong Katong Slip Road near Geylang Road and Tanjong Katong Road Junction, affecting traffic.

