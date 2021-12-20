Long Queues At MacRitchie TreeTop Walk On 19 Dec

Last week, the IG-famous MacRitchie TreeTop Walk finally reopened to the public after closing for a year.

As a testament to its popularity, a picture of a long queue to enter the bridge, shared on the Singapore Hikers Facebook group, has gone viral.

With the pandemic ongoing, experienced hikers have urged caution when visiting the suspension bridge.

Although queue times were reported to have run for as long as 45 minutes, visitors can check on data provided by NParks before heading down to avoid these queues.

Queues move fast at Treetop Walk

On Sunday (19 Dec), a visitor posted a picture of a long queue outside the entrance of the MacRitchie TreeTop Walk to the Singapore Hikers Facebook Group.

The queue seems to stretch quite a distance, with authorities standing close by, monitoring the eager hikers.

According to a comment, the alleged wait to enter the Treetop Walk was about 45 minutes. Thankfully, the queue moved fast.

However, another hiker allegedly waited only 10 minutes to get to the bridge when he was there in the morning.

Although many netizens left comments lambasting the queuing culture of Singaporeans, one netizen empathised with those in the queue.

She remarked that some of them may be new to the hobby and only have free time during the weekends, even though weekdays may be less crowded.

Beat the crowd by heading down during weekdays

To avoid queues, visitors can refer to the Safe Distance at Parks website by NParks, which collates traffic at nature destinations around Singapore, including the Treetop Walk.

For instance, there is a “moderate” level of visitor traffic on weekends, from 9 to 5 pm.

If you intend to beat the crowd, consider heading down during the weekdays. But do note that the attraction is only open from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays. It is closed on Mondays.

According to NParks, the best time to visit is between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Be mindful of crowds, practise safe distancing

With hiking and other hobbies becoming extremely popular during the pandemic, this sight is familiar to most Singaporeans.

If the alleged waiting times are to be believed, waiting a short while for a sight to behold is a small price to pay.

Just remember to be socially distanced, and everyone can enjoy the attraction safely.

