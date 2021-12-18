MacRitchie TreeTop Walk Reopens After Closure Of Over 1 Year

Hiking in Singapore has gained popularity since travel came to a standstill due to the pandemic.

Thus, the closure of the MacRitchie Reservoir TreeTop Walk last year would’ve disappointed many.

After more than a year, though, it has finally reopened the public.

Some hikers have already been there and shared photos of the newly opened attraction.

Source

TreeTop Walk reopened on 15 Dec

On Thursday (16 Dec), a hiker shared to the hikerplanet Facebook group that he’d visited the MacRitchie Reservoir TreeTop Walk that day.

According to officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) that he spoke to, the attraction actually opened the day before, on 15 Dec.

Source

Strangely, there was no announcement on its reopening, despite the hiker seeing the media taking photos.

TreeTop Walk’s reopening was delayed

Some Singaporeans may know that the TreeTop Walk closed in Aug 2020 for maintenance works.

These works were supposed to be completed by May this year.

Source

However, that obviously didn’t happen, and NParks said the reopening would be delayed till the 3rd quarter of 2021.

However, it seems that prediction didn’t come true either as we had to wait till Dec.

Hikers share photos of visit

Now that the TreeTop Walk is open once more, some hikers who’ve been there already have eagerly shared photos.

One was lucky enough to catch a monkey on the railing.

Source

He also posted the view from above the tree tops – a rare building-free sight of the placid Upper Pierce Reservoir that’s scarcely believable in densely populated Singapore.

Source

According to NParks, the highest point of the walk is 25m from the ground – so don’t cross the bridge if you have a fear of heights.

Source

Otherwise, just enjoy the panoramic view provided by the iconic suspension bridge that connects the 2 highest points of MacRitchie Reservoir.

Source

Last entry at 4.45pm

If you’re keen to visit, do note that the closest way to get there will be via Windsor Nature Park.

The entrance is at Venus Drive, and from there is a 2.5km walk to the bridge.

Source

Also, do arrive early as the last entry is a strict 4.45pm.

NParks encourages visitors to visit on weekdays or between 10.30am-3.30pm for safe distancing purposes.

Some other details:

Opening Hours: 9am-5pm (Tues-Fri), 8.30am-5pm (Sat-Sun & PH), Closed on Mondays

Nearest MRT: Bright Hill

Visit while its cool

Now that the MacRitchie Reservoir TreeTop Walk has finally reopened, you may want to take advantage of the current cool weather to visit.

After all, it’s been more than a year and we’re eager to find out whether anything has changed.

However, do behave responsibly while you’re there – observe safe distancing and clean up after yourselves.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Andrew Kam on Facebook and Chee Ser Meng on Facebook.