MacRitchie TreeTop Walk To Finish Maintenance Works By Q3 2021

Since Aug 2020, the famous TreeTop Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir has been closed for maintenance works.

Originally slated to reopen by 31 May 2021, maintenance is now expected to finish by Q3 2021.

Nature-lovers can soon walk the trail among the canopy and take Instagram-worthy photos again.

TreeTop Walk to reopen by Q3 2021

According to an updated notice, the National Parks Board (NParks) expects the maintenance works for TreeTop Walk, Peirce Walk, and Petaling Boardwalk to finish by Q3 2021.

Source

Back in Aug 2020, NParks closed the TreeTop Walk and 2 other trails at MacRitchie.

Visitors to the reservoir might’ve come across similar notice boards detailing the maintenance works.

Source

The closure took effect from 11 Aug 2020 and was originally expected to finish by 31 May.

However, in a recent update confirmed by MS News, NParks estimates the reopening of the TreeTop Walk to be in Q3 2021.

This effectively means that the 3 trails will reopen between July and September.

Adhere to safe distancing

Soon, nature-lovers in Singapore will get to walk the trail amongst treetops and take IG-worthy photos again.

Source

After all, if you didn’t snap a shot of the iconic suspension bridge, did you really go to MacRitchie?

Walking along the freestanding trail gives hikers a panoramic view of the reserve’s greenery. You can also gaze at the placid waters at Upper Pierce Reservoir.

But seeing how we’re still amidst a pandemic, we should maintain social distancing when visiting the popular attraction.

Get ready hiking gear & camera

After almost a year’s maintenance, the highly-anticipated TreeTop Walk is finally returning soon.

It’s time to gather your hiking kakis and plan a visit to MacRitchie in the coming months.

Hopefully, with the trails’ reopening, we’ll have a more delightful experience exploring Mother Nature.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.