3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Run Over By Truck In Johor Neighbourhood, Police Investigating

Boy Riding Scooter Dies In Accident Involving Truck In Johor Bahru Neighbourhood

Residential areas may seem like safe places for children to play, but that is far from the case when vehicles are around.

All it takes is one careless or reckless driver to result in potential tragedy.

Recently, a boy riding his scooter in a neighbourhood in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, was run over by a speeding truck.

He did not survive the collision and is believed to have died on the spot.

Local police confirmed that they received a report on the accident and that investigations are underway.

Speeding truck runs into 3-year-old boy on scooter

According to China Press, the tragic incident happened in Eco Spring, an affluent gated community in Tebrau, JB.

A Facebook post, which appears to have been taken down, shows horrifying CCTV footage of the accident as well as pictures of the aftermath.

The video shows the victim, a three-year-old boy, riding his scooter alone outside one of the houses before stopping at an intersection.

Then, all of a sudden, a black Toyota Hilux zooms into view and crashes into the child.

In one photo, a scooter is seen lying on the road next to pools of blood.

In another shot, a man in a black shirt appears to be cradling the victim’s lifeless form.

China Press noted that the Hilux driver immediately got out of the truck to check on the boy.

However, it’s unclear if the person in the photo is him or a bystander who rushed to help.

Police investigating accident

Malay Mail reported that Johor Bahru police have begun looking into the matter.

They are investigating the 32-year-old truck driver under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

A conviction carries a fine of between RM20,000 (S$5,905) and RM50,000 (S$14,765), as well as a jail term of up to 10 years.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.

