Trump & First Lady Melania Test Positive For Covid-19 After Staff Contracted It

Earlier today, news broke that one of US President Trump’s close aide had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hours later, Mr Trump tweeted that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19, and that they’ll be undergoing quarantine.

Trump and First Lady to recuperate in the White House

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), both President Trump and the First Lady are “well” despite testing positive.

The pair will be recuperating in the White House under the watchful eyes of the medical team.

Trump’s physician also added that the President should be able to continue his duties “without disruption”.

Trump tests positive for Covid-19 after short quarantine period

3 hours prior to testing positive, Trump tweeted that he and the First Lady begin self-quarantine after learning that Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, contracted the Coronavirus.

Trump shared that Hicks had been working hard without much breaks.

According to Bloomberg, the news caught Trump by surprise as Hicks often wore a mask.

Both Trump and Melania have done the Covid-19 test and were waiting for their test results.

In the meantime, he added that they will both begin their “quarantine process”.

The test results came in on Friday (2 Oct), indicating that both Trump and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides gets Covid-19 virus

Just a few days earlier on Tuesday (29 Sep), Trump travelled with Hicks to the presidential debate in Cleveland.

Hicks was also with the President in a rally at Minnesota on Wednesday (30 Sep).

According to Bloomberg, Hicks only felt sick after the rally. On the presidential plane back home, she had self-quarantined.

Trump had suggested that military staff and law enforcement posed a risk of infection to White House staff like himself.

In an interview, he claimed they often “want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them.”.

This makes for a tough situation, he said.

Quarantine puts Trump’s campaign plans into question



The United State’s Presidential Election slated to be on Tuesday (3 Nov), is only 32 days away.

With Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19, it is hard to say what this will mean for his campaign plans.

Initially, just an hour before Trump announced his quarantine, the White House released plans of the President meeting with Washington supporters on Friday.

The White House schedule also showed that he was to fly to Florida for a campaign rally after.

Get well soon

Our thoughts are with Mr and Mrs Trump during this difficult time and hope they will make a speedy recovery.

This only goes to show that the coronavirus does not discriminate, and can infect people from all walks of life.

