Trump says M’sian cars are ‘small’ & ‘cute’, wants them produced & sold in the US

Trump says cars in Malaysia, Japan & South Korea are “very small” and “really cute”

United States (US) President Donald Trump has seemingly taken a liking for cars in Malaysia, describing them as “small” and “cute”.

The remarks were made during a recent White House event, shortly after his visit to Asia.

President Trump has since asked the Transportation Secretary to approve regulatory changes that would allow the production of such cars in the US.

US automobile manufacturers urged to build small cars

The US president also mentioned Japanese and South Korean cars in his comment on Wednesday (3 Dec):

If you go to Japan, where I just left, and if you go to South Korea, Malaysia and other countries, they have a very small car, sort of like the Beetle used to be with the Volkswagen. They’re very small. They’re really cute.

He said he had thought about whether these types of vehicles would work in the US, but brands producing such vehicles are not allowed to manufacture them in the US due to restrictions.

As such, he has authorised US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to “immediately approve” regulation changes that would allow for the production of such cars.

“I think you’re going to do very well with those cars. So we’re going to approve those cars,” Mr Trump said.

Duffy also added that companies are now cleared to make smaller, more affordable and fuel-efficient cars in the US and sell them in the country.

Trump says revoking CAFE standards would lower car prices and make cars safer

Trump made the announcement after declaring that he is terminating the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which he described as “ridiculously burdensome” and “horrible”.

According to CNBC, the CAFE standards date back to 1975 and have occasionally been tightened to make vehicles more efficient.

During Mr Biden’s administration, automakers were asked to increase the fuel efficiency of passenger cars and light trucks in hopes of stimulating the production and sale of electric vehicles in the US.

Mr Trump said rescinding CAFE would lower costs for consumers, protect American auto jobs, and make car ownership more affordable and safer.

A Fact Sheet released by the White House stated the move will save American families US$109 billion (S$141 billion) over the next five years.

It is also said to save more than 1,500 lives and prevent nearly 250,000 serious injuries through 2050.

