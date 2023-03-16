S’pore Matches M’sia Rates At Tuas Checkpoint From 31 Mar, No More Off-Peak Charges

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tuas Checkpoint Tolls Revised To Match Malaysia Rates: LTA

From 31 Mar, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will revise the tolls at Tuas Checkpoint during off-peak hours, it said on Thursday (16 Mar).

It will also extend the current peak-period charges and scrap off-peak rates, which have been in place since 2020.

The changes are in line with Singapore’s long-standing policy of matching Malaysia’s toll rates, LTA said in a press release.

Tuas Checkpoint tolls follow Malaysia

The revised rates will follow Malaysia’s tolls, which have removed off-peak discounts for vehicles passing through Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza.

PLUS, which operates on Malaysia’s highways, said on 25 Feb that there hasn’t been a significant increase in traffic during off-peak hours despite the implemented discounts.

The discounts were first applied in 2018 to encourage people to use the tolls during off-peak hours.

More than 50% of the vehicles that enjoy off-peak toll rates are also Singapore-registered vehicles, it said.

LTA has thus followed suit, revising tolls that were last changed on 2 Mar 2020.

Here are the rates that will take effect from 31 Mar:

Drivers can thus expect to pay full-day rates instead of enjoying a discount.

For heavy goods vehicles, this means paying as much as S$9.30 more than the current rate of S$2.

Cars need only pay S$1 more if travelling during off-peak hours, while vans and light goods vehicles have to pay S$5.60 instead of S$1.50 currently.

Drivers should ensure payment

LTA said drivers must ensure there is sufficient stored value in their respective stored value cards — either Autopass, NETS CashCard or CEPAS cards — and ensure their cards are ready for payment deduction.

“Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must have LTA’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) approval email and valid Autopass card before entry to Singapore,” it added.

“Those without VEP and Autopass cards must apply for a VEP via LTA’s OneMotoring website two weeks before their intended travel, and may refer to LTA’s VEP approval email for the steps to collect their Autopass cards.”

