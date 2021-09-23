Explos Occurs At Tuas Incineration Plant On 23 Sep

Update (23 Sep): SCDF confirmed that 1 person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, while 2 people were taken to SGH for burn injuries.

SCDF did not confirm whether there was an explosion.

Explosions in buildings, while uncommon, may happen from time to time.

An explosion took place at Tuas Incineration Plant on Thursday (23 Sep) afternoon.

Explosion at Tuas Incineration Plant on 23 Sep

According to SCDF, it responded to a fire at No. 20 Tuas Ave 20 at around 3.15pm today.

Firefighters found a fire that involved a chimney fan switch in the electrical switchroom.

The switchroom was smoke-logged, and firefighters put on breathing apparatus sets to locate the fire.

Source

SCDF extinguished a few pockets of fire with 2 dry powder fire extinguishers.

2 people taken to hospital for burn injuries

2 workers were taken to SGH seriously injured.

1 person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Source

An ambulance was seen leaving the plant, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Source

About 80 people self-evacuated from the premises, SCDF said.

Tuas explosion in Feb was in different location

On 24 Feb this year, an explosion took place at 32E Tuas Avenue 11.

3 workers passed away, while 10 workers were injured in total.

It should be noted that this incident is unrelated to the explosion that occurred at the plant this afternoon.

Rest in peace

Unfortunately, workplace accidents can and do happen.

MS News extend our condolences to the person who passed on.

We hope that the investigation can prevent future similar incidents from occurring.

