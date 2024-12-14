More than 100 Hawksbill Turtle hatchlings safely reach the sea at East Coast Park

Hawksbill Turtle hatchlings reach the sea at East Coast Park without getting lost or eaten

In what has been dubbed an “early festive miracle”, more than 100 Hawksbill Turtle hatchlings have safely made it to the sea.

They hatched on Friday (13 Dec) morning at East Coast Park, said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a Facebook post that evening.

Turtle hatchlings measured after hatching from East Coast nest

After the hatchlings emerged from their nest, conservation officers first took some of their measurements, NParks said.

This is to determine the health of the clutch of eggs.

The babies then commenced their treacherous journey to the open sea under the officers’ watchful eyes.

Journey to the sea comes with many challenges

The short journey comes with many challenges for turtle hatchlings, NParks said.

The babies may be eaten by shore birds and crabs, or get lost and crawl inland after being distracted by other light sources.

NParks’ video showed a tiny turtle crawling towards the water before it was engulfed by a wave, seemingly successful in its quest.

Turtles usually lay eggs at East Coast Park from May to October

Hawksbill Turtles, named for the distinctive beak-like shape of their mouths, can be found in the tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, according to NParks.

The critically endangered species has also been regularly sighted along the Singapore Strait, with female turtles spotted coming ashore at East Coast Park to lay eggs.

They usually arrive from May to October every year, NParks said.

Their eggs can take up to 60 days or two months to incubate.

Collecting hatchling or eggs is an offence

As Hawksbill Turtles are protected under the Wildlife Act, collecting their hatchlings or eggs is an offence, NParks warned.

Members of the public who see hatchlings or a nesting turtle should keep a safe distance as touching the turtle may scare or provoke it, and handling eggs may damage them, or introduce bacteria.

They should also talk softly and avoid shining lights or using flash photography, which may scare the turtle and cause it to leave without laying any eggs.

They may then call the NParks helpline at 1800-471-7300.

