Man Encounters Hawksbill Turtle Hatchlings At East Coast Park, Alerts NParks & Assists Them

Singapore is home to a wide variety of wildlife, some of which are part of a critically endangered species.

Recently, a man came across multiple hawksbill turtle hatchlings at East Coast Park.

He subsequently alerted NParks to their presence.

Hawksbill turtle hatchlings spotted at East Coast Park

Posting to TikTok, the OP, AJ, shared that he came across several hawksbill turtle hatchlings at East Coast Park.

Holding them in his hands, he said that it was the first time he had seen such a sight at the park close to midnight.

“For all you cyclists and runners and all that, please take note,” he warned.

AJ added that he had also alerted NParks, who were on their way to escort the hatchlings to a safe location.

A second clip showed him placing the animals safely in a styrofoam box.

AJ then mentioned again that quite a number of the hatchlings were out and about in the area.

“All of them are gonna be safe,” he assured viewers. “The NParks offices will basically bring them to safety.”

Praised for helping hawksbill turtle hatchlings

The video has since gained a fair bit of attention on TikTok, with many viewers praising AJ for his efforts in helping the hatchlings.

After all, he had gone the extra mile to assist them to safety, despite not having to.

Some also thanked him for protecting the hatchlings from potential danger at the park.

However, there were those who said he should not have picked up the animals, as the young ones could have imprinted on him.

According to ScienceDirect, hatchlings imprint on the coastal area they originated from. As such, picking them up in such a manner can complicate this process.

In response, AJ said that NParks had advised him to assist them.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information on the matter. We’ll update the article if they get back.

