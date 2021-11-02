Endangered Hawksbill Turtle Hatchlings Safely Released Into Sea From Silosa Beach

Since Singapore is home to a large diversity of wildlife, it is crucial to ensure they are conserved without being too affected by urbanisation.

This is even more applicable for species that have been classified as endangered.

Recently, 85 Hawksbill turtle eggs hatched on Siloso Beach in Sentosa. As the species is considered to be critically endangered, this was a joyous occasion for Sentosa Development Corporation’s (SDC) Environmental Management team.

Upon hatching, the team quickly checked their health and took some measurements.

Once they were done, the hatchlings were released into the sea on Monday (1 Nov) morning the next day.

Hawksbill Turtle eggs found on Siloso Beach at Sentosa

On Sunday (31 Oct) night, the SDC Environmental Management team were thrilled at the arrival of 85 Hawksbill turtle hatchlings.

Hawksbill turtles are considered critically endangered, largely due to illegal wildlife trade as stated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The hatchlings came 58 days after their nest was discovered on 3 Sep 2021 at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

After discovering the nest, SDC immediately built a temporary ‘home’ over their original nest.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

This was to keep the eggs safe from natural predators such as monitor lizards and crabs, human encroachment, and other potential disturbances during their incubation period.

An information board was also placed to educate the public about what was going on.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Additionally, SDC also conducted periodic checks to ensure the nest was safe.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerge after 58 days

After much anticipation, the hatchlings finally emerged from their shells on Sunday (31 Oct) night.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Upon hatching, the SDC team quickly checked on the smol hatchlings and made sure they were healthy.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Measurements of the new hatchlings were also taken and recorded down.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Hawksbill turtle hatchlings released into the sea from Siloso Beach

Once the SDC team checked and confirmed everything was in order, it was finally time to release the hatchlings.

The staff also ensured the runway was clear for the hatchlings to enter the sea by smoothening out the sand to create a smooth path.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

It was then time to say goodbye to the hatchlings.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

SDC’s Chief Executive Thien Kwee Eng had the honour of releasing them into the wild.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Upon being released, the hatchlings slowly waddled towards the sea.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

One of the hatchlings even got a little lost as it went in the wrong direction. However, it quickly made a U-turn to join the rest of its siblings.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

The hatchlings stood near the shoreline waiting for the waves to bring them into the sea.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

As they entered, they swam away from the shore and into the big sea.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC)

Another batch of Hawksbill turtle eggs to hatch at Palawan Beach

According to the SDC team, the recent hatching of the Hawksbill turtles marks the sixth time since 1996 that eggs belonging to the species have hatched at Sentosa.

Similar conservation efforts were carried out to ensure a higher chance of survival for the Hawksbill hatchlings as well.

This was also the first time in recent years that 2 Hawksbill turtle nests have been discovered in Sentosa in a short span of around 2 weeks.

The SDC team is also expecting another batch of eggs to hatch at Sentosa’s Palawan Beach in the coming weeks.

Members of the public who happen to spot a turtle nest in Sentosa should inform SDC at 1800-SENTOSA (7368672). Guests are also advised to keep a distance and not shine lights on it to prevent scaring it away and being unable to lay its eggs in a safe location.

Those who want to know more about what to do can visit Sentosa’s website.

Hope more turtles will lay eggs on

Kudos to the SDC Environmental Management team for taking such good care of the turtle eggs and hatchlings.

We’re glad that the hatchlings managed to survive such a crucial stage in their lives and made it to the sea. Hopefully, they will be able to thrive and maybe return to Sentosa to build a nest.

As for the eggs at Palawan Beach, we look forward to seeing the new Hawksbill turtle hatchlings soon.

