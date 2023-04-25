S’porean English Tutor Brooke Lim Admits To Plagiarising Essays, Apologises For Her Mistakes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean English Tutor & Influencer Brooke Lim Called Out For Allegedly Plagiarising Essays

Recently, a Singaporean English tutor and influencer was called out for plagiarising other authors’ essays in her writing.

Responding to the allegations, the tutor shared a video on Monday (24 Apr) apologising for her actions, promising she’ll not be making such mistakes again.

She plagiarised multiple works on one of her blog posts

The Singaporean English tutor and influencer, Brooke Lim — better known as @sugaresque on TikTok — went viral for her enterprising spirit.

However, Brooke has recently come under the spotlight, but not for the best of reasons.

Recently, an anonymous TikTok account posted a video accusing Brooke of plagiarism in one of her essays.

Brooke had shared a personal essay on her Telegram channel from her blog, Grayscale Copy. The essay, titled “On Being Afraid of Eating”, was centered around eating disorders.

However, the OP found several paragraphs in Brooke’s essay that were allegedly lifted or modified from other authors’ works.

For instance, a paragraph of her essay appeared to be extremely similar to a section from the novel “Wintergirls” by Laurie Halse Anderson.

The OP goes on to share many more instances of alleged plagiarism from the same novel.

Furthermore, linked to their account was a document showing what’s allegedly “evidence of plagiarism”.

Netizens create petition pleading for investigations against Brooke

Brooke’s integrity was called into question as the plagiarism allegations came to light.

As Brooke was recently accepted into University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), an online user started a petition to launch investigations into her college admissions essay.

At the time of this article, the petition has garnered over 700 signatures.

Singaporean English tutor accuses Brooke of plagiarism

Meanwhile, another English tutor based in Singapore also expressed her thoughts about Brooke.

The tutor, known as Jiabao, posted a video accusing Brooke of plagiarising her General Paper teaching content.

She also accused Brooke of copying the core concepts she used to teacher her own students.

Apologises for plagiarism allegations by anonymous account

On Monday (24 Apr), Brooke posted an apology video on TikTok in response to the allegations made by the anonymous account.

In her video, Brooke says she understands that she made a very “serious and regrettable mistake of plagiarising”. She also shared that she has reached out to every one of her students to extend a personal apology.

She noted in the TikTok clip that she should have given credit to the authors of the texts from which she plagiarised.

Brooke also reassured the public that the longform essay was not for profit or any academic assignment.

Additionally, she emphasised that the incident does not have any implications on her ability as a tutor, and that she will not allow the issue to affect her students’ learning experiences.

Meanwhile, Brooke posted a separate video responding to Jiabao’s allegations, denying claims that she had plagiarised from Jiabao.

@sugaresque In response to Jiabao’s unfounded allegations. Our students come first — classes & sign-ups will continue as per normal. ♬ original sound – Brooke – Brooke

