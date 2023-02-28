Father In Greenridge Crescent Twins Tragedy Has Murder Charges Reduced To Culpable Homicide

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Twins’ Father Has Charges Reduced To Culpable Homicide Not Amounting To Murder

Over a year ago, Singapore was shaken by the tragic death of a pair of 11-year-old twin brothers near a Greenridge Crescent playground in Upper Bukit Timah.

They were believed to be strangled to death by their father, 49-year-old Xavier Yap Jung Houn.

On Tuesday (28 Feb), Yap had his charges reduced to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Father of twins has charges amended to culpable homicide

In court on Tuesday (28 Feb), Yap was given two amended charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Court documents state that he had strangled his twin sons, Yap Kai Shern Aston and Yap E Chern Ethan, with the intention of causing their deaths.

Prior to this, he had been charged with their murder.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the prosecution said the charges were amended following the release of a report by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Yap was found to have a major depressive disorder of moderate severity at the time of the offences.

He appeared in court via video link, reported CNA.

The 49-year-old appeared to have a red mark on his neck and had lost weight.

Could face life imprisonment

Yap had allegedly strangled the twins on 21 Jan 2022 between 4.25pm and 6.20pm at the covered canal at Greenridge Crescent playground.

At 6.25pm, he called the police for help from the playground.

Aston and Ethan were then found lying motionless in the nearby canal. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A day later, Yap was arrested over the deaths of his 11-year-old sons.

ST reported that the boys, who attended a school in the Eng Kong estate, may have had special needs.

While murder carries the death penalty, Yap’s reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder carries life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years’ jail and a fine or caning.

The next High Court case conference will take place on 28 Mar. During that, the prosecution will seek directions pending an update from the defence counsel.

The case will be further mentioned in the State Courts on 18 Apr.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.