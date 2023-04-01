Eligible HDB Households Will Receive Up To S$190 GST U-Save Vouchers In Apr

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Eligible Singaporean HDB Households To Receive Up To S$760 GST U-Save Vouchers For FY2023

As announced in Budget 2023, eligible Singaporean families can look forward to up to S$760 of U-Save rebates this year, disbursed over three tranches.

On Friday (31 Mar), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that the first tranche of FY2023 U-Save rebates will come in April 2023, with eligible households receiving up to S$190.

In addition to the U-Save rebates, they will receive up to one month’s worth of service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in the same month.

Households to receive first tranche of FY2023 U-Save vouchers in Apr 2023

On Friday (31 Mar), MOF announced the timeline in which eligible households will receive their U-Save and S&CC rebates for FY2023.

The rebates will be disbursed across three tranches over the 2023 financial year, in the following months:

April 2023

July 2023

October 2023

January 2024

In April, eligible households can look forward to receiving up to S$190 in U-Save rebates, The amount depends on the type of HDB flats they’re staying in.

U-Save disbursals this year have been ‘enhanced’ by the Cost-Of-Living Special Payment and Assurance Package. Eligible households will thus receive double their regular amount.

Here’s a breakdown of the U-Save payments eligible households can look forward to in FY2023:

In total, eligible households will receive between S$440 and S$760 in U-save rebates for the 2023 financial year.

MOF estimates that this will help offset about eight to 10 months’ worth of utility bills for those staying in 1- and 2-room flats.

As for those staying in 3- and 4-room flats, MOF estimates that the payouts will be equivalent to four to six months’ worth of utility bills.

Up to 3.5 months’ S&CC rebates for eligible households

Eligible households will also receive S&CC rebates in the same months as their U-Save payouts.

These payouts will similarly vary depending on the type of HDB flat the receiving household is staying in.

Adding up the four tranches, eligible households will receive up to 3.5 months’ worth of S&CC rebates for the 2023 financial year.

MOF estimates that about 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates.

To find out more about the GST vouchers, individuals may visit the website here. Meanwhile, those with queries regarding the GSTV – U-Save may contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or online here.

