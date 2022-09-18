Ulu Pandan Canal Water Levels Surge, Park Connector Closes After Flash Flood Warnings

Ulu Pandan Canal Water Levels Surge, Section Of Park Connector Closes On 18 Sep

Singaporeans awoke to a rainy Sunday (18 Sep) morning. While the cooling weather might be the perfect time to sleep a little longer, the rain gave rise to another familiar issue — flash floods.

From 9.07am, the national water agency PUB began issuing flash flood warnings for the area where the Ulu Pandan Park Connector (PCN) is located.

Following that, a section of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector had to close after water levels in the canal almost reached the park connector’s level.

PUB warns of high flood risk

From 9.07am, PUB began reporting that water levels at the Ulu Pandan Sunset Walk area had risen above 90%. They warned that there was a high flood risk.

Subsequently, at 9.28am, the water agency said water levels in the area had reached 100%.

What followed was a series of flood risk warnings in the same area along the Ulu Pandan Canal.

In a video shared on Facebook, several officers, likely from PUB, were walking along the park connector, which was flooded with water.

The Straits Times (ST) later reported that a section of the Ulu Pandan PCN was closed.

Water levels in the area reportedly reached the park connector’s level.

Ulu Pandan canal affected by landslide on 2 Sep

Earlier this month, on 2 Sep morning, a landslide occurred near Clementi Avenue 6 that caused damage to the Ulu Pandan PCN.

As a result, a portion of the path became completely inaccessible. The landslide also caused a massive amount of soil to be displaced into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

According to ST, the canal had a channel carved out on 3 Sep to prevent flooding.

However, construction efforts to repair the landslide’s damage are estimated to take a few months.

Featured image adapted from Nature Society (Singapore) on Facebook.