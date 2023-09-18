‘Uncle, You Never Press Start!’: Elderly Man ‘Films’ S’pore Grand Prix For 20 Mins Without Hitting Record Button

Boy Yells ‘Uncle, You Never Press Start’ After Realising Elderly Man Recording 20 Minutes Of Nothing

The Singapore Grand Prix this past weekend brought a tremendous attendance exceeding expectations.

The three days featured heartwarming interactions with celebrities and a heartstopping crash.

Many audience members recorded the race on their phones. One attendee was doing just that when he noticed the elderly man beside him had not hit record.

The poor uncle had held the phone up for 20 minutes without capturing anything.

Uncle ‘never press start’ when recording at Singapore Grand Prix

The OP posted the short clip onto TikTok from his position in the stands.

Like many others around him, he eagerly recorded the F1 cars zooming past them at breakneck speed.

The sleek racecars came in and out of view in seconds, their iconic whirring roar sweeping over the excited audience.

When the OP turned his phone back to await the next car’s pass, he suddenly noticed something was off.

The elderly man beside him, wearing a red cap, held his phone up in the video-recording function. However, the big red circle button indicated he had not hit the record button.

“Uncle. You never press ‘start’, uncle,” the OP told him. When the uncle did not seem to react, the OP said louder, “Uncle, you never press start!”

Like a pro, he then snapped his phone back around to quickly record the next F1 car’s pass.

Filmed nothing for 20mins

According to the video’s caption, the elderly man ‘filmed’ for 20 whole minutes without hitting record.

The OP could only react with a long “aiyo” and the sobbing emoji.

Responding to a comment, the OP confirmed that the uncle did eventually hit record after being informed.

The other commenters found the video hilarious, one saying the mistake was “so cute”.

While it’s certainly a bummer for missing out on 20 minutes’ worth of footage, at least everybody can relate to making simple errors like this and have a good chuckle.

Featured image adapted from @drkeaganchan on TikTok.