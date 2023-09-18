S’pore Boy Gets Hugged By Post Malone At F1 Grand Prix Concert In Wholesome ‘Core Memory’ Moment

Post Malone Gives Young Fan Hug During Singapore F1 Grand Prix Concert

Another Singapore F1 Grand Prix (GP) weekend has come and gone, with plenty of highlights to keep people talking for days to come.

As usual, popular musical acts from around the world flew in to perform for fans, electrifying the atmosphere at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

This year, attendees got to see Robbie Williams, Jackson Wang, Post Malone, and more in action.

For one young fan, his F1 experience was made extra memorable when he got a hug from Post Malone himself.

The heartwarming interaction went viral on TikTok, with viewers calling it a ‘core memory’ for the young fan.

Singaporean man records moment his brother gets a hug from Post Malone

Post Malone took to the Padang last Saturday (16 Sep), which is the biggest stage at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The 28-year-old singer-rapper was the closing act of the night, following an equally rousing performance by alt-rock band Kings of Leon.

Towards the end of his set, Malone — whose birth name is Austin Richard Post — descended from the stage to run down an aisle separating two crowds.

In a video captured by TikTok user @kuasimikualah, the ‘Sunflower’ hitmaker slapped palms with concertgoers as he made his way down the aisle.

He then spotted the OP’s younger brother, and, to everyone’s surprise, bent down to envelope him in a warm hug.

He even patted him on the back, and as he got up, they raised their arms together excitedly.

The boy then turned around to face OP with a big smile, while the latter cheered ecstatically from behind the camera.

Singaporeans call experience a ‘core memory’ for young fan

Viewers were bowled over by Malone’s gesture and expressed how lucky the boy was to have had this experience.

Many called it a ‘core memory’ for him, a term that refers to a life-defining event.

Another praised Posty (as fans affectionately call him), calling him ‘so nice’.

Meanwhile, one viewer gushed over how wholesome the interaction was, and OP concurred.

Last but not least, a commenter wisely pointed out that Post Malone is an example of why we should not perceive someone negatively simply because they have tattoos.

From the looks of it, everyone had a fantastic time at the concert, and we’re sure his young fan will cherish this memory for a long time to come.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.