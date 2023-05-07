Uncle Spotted Leisurely Doing Spin Class In Kallang, Looks Like He’s Living His Best Life

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Uncle Goes For Spin Class At Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang

Spin is a popular sport among the youth. Its high intensity means that people can burn plenty of calories in a short period.

But one elderly uncle in Kallang seems to be taking it at his own pace. He was seen partaking in a mass spin class outside of the Singapore Sports Hub.

The only difference is that he is just leisurely cycling while the others around him carry out the routines.

This amusing sight tickled netizens who came across the video, with many saying that the uncle is simply living his best life.

Uncle bopping to the music at Kallang spin class

On Saturday (6 May), a video surfaced on TikTok of an elderly uncle casually cycling at a mass spin class at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang.

The uncle lightly swayed to the music as the other participants moved with the high-intensity exercise regime.

He seemed to enjoy himself as he bopped to the music and cycled at his own pace.

It may not be intense, but at least he’s moving his body.

Endearing video captured the hearts of TikTok users

TikTok users who came across this endearing video all seem to agree that the uncle is enjoying himself at the spin class.

Even though his age probably disallows him from doing strenuous exercise, he seems to be making the best of it.

One user commented on how “unbothered” the uncle was, also remarking that he is “flourishing” in his own lane.

Another commenter said the uncle was just “vibin’ and groovin'” like it was 50 years ago.

Someone jokingly pointed out that the uncle seemed to look everywhere but the front to avoid unnecessary drama.

Maybe the uncle is so chill during the session because he does not understand the various “patterns” like this user mentioned.

However, like this user, most agreed that he was simply living his best life and making the most of the experience.

Indeed, this uncle is an excellent example of active ageing. You do not need to do intense exercises to stay healthy. All you need is something to keep yourself moving.

Even at his age, the uncle seems to understand the importance of staying active and is taking it at a pace that suits him.

You go, uncle!

Featured image adapted from TikTok.