S’pore Woman Has S$300 Cash Stolen From Locker At Revolution Spin Studio, Police Report Lodged

Woman Robbed Of S$300 Cash At Revolution Spin Studio

Singapore is hailed as one of the safest countries in the world. However, as the saying goes, low crime doesn’t mean no crime.

Recently, a woman was robbed after her spin class at Tanjong Pagar.

The thief made off with about S$300 worth of cash, leaving her ID and credit cards behind.

She has since filed a police report and warned others to secure their lockers during spin sessions.

Lost S$300 cash at Revolution Tanjong Pagar

On Tuesday (28 Feb), user @bangbangbread took to TikTok to share her friend’s misfortune at Revolution Spin Studio in Tanjong Pagar.

In the video, the OP stated that the incident occurred from around 8.30pm to 9.30pm on 27 Feb.

“Genuinely don’t understand why you had to go through someone’s dirty clothes and her big ass bag to find her wallet and then proceed to take S$300 worth of cash,” she said, addressing the culprit directly.

I don’t know how you don’t have any conscience.

As her friend was working a 9-to-5 job as an intern, the OP explained that the thief had stolen a whole month’s worth of allowance.

Besides that, the thief apparently “left nothing” for her friend.

In the caption, she warned others to secure their lockers at the spin studio, claiming it was “not a safe space”. The lockers were located in the toilet, she added.

Furthermore, there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV), so they could not even identify the thief.

Netizens share similar experiences

In the comments, several netizens shared that they had encountered similar situations.

One commenter revealed that their wallet was stolen at the studio’s Cecil Street branch and reported the incident to the staff and police but to no avail.

Another netizen stated that their cash was stolen at the same studio on the same day and advised OP to lodge a police report.

Did not lock lockers before class

Speaking to MS News, Bing, the OP’s friend, said she signed up for a 9pm spin class at Revolution’s Tanjong Pagar branch on 27 Feb.

Before the class, she headed to the female shower rooms and noticed many people inside. They were likely people from the previous class or those preparing for the next one.

In addition, Bing shared that her friend was an active studio member, and typically wouldn’t lock her lockers.

As the latter did not have anything stolen before, she assumed the gym was safe. Thus, they placed their belongings in the same locker and did not lock them.

In hindsight, Bing admitted that this was not a smart decision.

After class ended at 9.45pm, both of them chatted with the instructor briefly while waiting for the crowd in the shower room to disperse.

Discovered she was robbed of cash at Revolution spin studio

Bing only realised her money was missing when she opened her wallet to pay for her caifan during lunchtime the following day.

To her horror, she discovered that her wallet was empty — about S$250 to S$300 worth of cash was missing.

“The thief didn’t even leave S$10 for me for a meal,” she said. Hence, it was a rude shock when she couldn’t even pay for her S$4 caifan.

Surprisingly, the thief only made off with the cash, leaving her ID and credit cards behind.

She recalled using cash to pay for her dinner before the spin class. As she headed home right after, Bing suspected the thief had struck during the session.

Employee claims there has been a slate of theft cases

Subsequently, she called the studio, who informed her that there was, in fact, a slate of theft cases.

When she clarified whether the cases were only happening at the Tanjong Pagar branch, the staff claimed it was also occurring across all outlets.

After the call, Bing revealed that she also wrote to the studio, requesting them to send mass emails to both Revolution and ClassPass members.

She added that the studio had allegedly been making announcements reminding members to lock their lockers before sessions.

However, the announcements were possibly drowned out by the sound of running showers and chatter in the small locker room.

Bing confirmed that she has lodged a police report.

MS News contacted Revolution earlier this week for comment, but there has been no response.

