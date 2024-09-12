Man in Thailand allegedly uses free café Wi-Fi to watch porn, doesn’t bother ordering food

Uncle uses free Wi-Fi to watch porn at café without ordering anything

Cafés are great places to relax and unwind, but one man in Thailand’s Lopburi province took it a step too far at a local establishment.

On 5 Sept, a Facebook user shared that the man regularly visits the café where she works, using the free Wi-Fi without ever ordering anything.

That’s not the biggest issue, though. According to the user, at around 3pm that day, she and her colleagues discovered that he was watching pornographic videos.

To make matters worse, the café is located on temple grounds, which made his behaviour feel particularly disrespectful.

Man claims he was just scrolling past porn video

After catching the man watching porn, the staff approached him to confront his inappropriate behaviour.

The man quickly denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was merely scrolling past the video and hadn’t intended to watch it.

He then rushed to the counter to order a drink, seemingly to deflect attention.

While waiting for his order, he allegedly ogled female customers and students passing by, the staff member told Thai news outlet CH7.

She also shared that this man had a habit of sitting on the café’s sofa, a popular photo spot, propping his feet up on a chair and using the free Wi-Fi to watch videos without ever ordering anything.

Despite this, the staff had previously tolerated his behaviour as part of their customer service policy.

Although the café chose not to report the incident to the police, it shared the story as a warning to other businesses in the area, noting the potential risks of allowing such behaviour to go unchecked.

Netizens slam uncle for inappropriate actions

Many netizens were quick to criticise the uncle in the comments, calling out his inappropriate actions.

One commenter stated that watching porn in a public café was completely unacceptable.

A woman remarked on his lack of consideration, especially given his behaviour around female students.

Another user warned that the uncle could potentially pose a danger to others.

Meanwhile, one man suggested the staff simply change the Wi-Fi password to stop him from taking advantage of it.

Featured image adapted from Kiera Suttida on Facebook.