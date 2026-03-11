13-year-old boy detained in M’sia after driving car to get help for sick father

Police in Malaysia detain underaged boy who was driving his sick father to get help

A 13-year-old boy in Malaysia was detained by authorities after he was caught driving without a licence while trying to seek help for his ill father.

The incident was shared by Malaysian authorities in a Facebook post on Friday (6 Mar).

13-year-old boy stopped by officers while driving

According to the post, officers stopped the boy at about 12.45pm on Thursday (5 Mar) along Jalan Sungai Seluang in Kulim, Kedah.

During questioning, the boy told officers that he had been driving in an attempt to take his sick father somewhere to seek help.

However, checks revealed that the boy had not reached the minimum legal driving age and therefore did not possess a valid driving licence.

A photo shared by authorities showed a weathered Perodua Kancil that had been pulled over by officers.

Authorities stress dangers of underage driving

Despite the boy’s intentions, authorities noted that allowing underage individuals to drive poses serious safety risks.

Such situations can endanger not only the child behind the wheel but also other road users.

The authorities said the boy had violated Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, leading to his detention.

Adults may also face consequences

Officials also reminded the public that responsibility may extend beyond the child involved.

Adults who allow minors to use their vehicles could also face legal consequences.

The authorities concluded their post by urging the public to ensure that individuals obtain a valid driving licence before operating any vehicle.

