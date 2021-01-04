Boy Receives 15 Months’ Probation For Having Sex With Underaged Girl

While pregnancies are usually a joyous affair, teen pregnancies are arguably anything but.

In May 2020, the police was informed of a 15-year-old girl who was found to be pregnant.

With both parties and their families not willing to raise the baby, the child was later put up for adoption.

On Monday (4 Jan), the 18-year-old boy who impregnated her was given 15 months’ probation for having sex with a minor.

Boy had unprotected sex with girl in home

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the then 17-year-old boy met the girl in school in Feb 2019.

A month later, they started dating.

During the course of their relationship, the boy asked the 15-year-old girl to have sex with him, expressing disappointment when she rejected his request.

In May 2019, when the boy asked again, the girl relented, citing that “she did not wish to reject him anymore”, the prosecutor said.

The couple then had protected sex at a staircase at West Mall.

The boy once again broached the topic when the girl was at his home in December 2019. This time, however, they had unprotected sex.

The couple broke up just a few days after.

Underaged girl found to be pregnant

A few months later in May 2020, the girl’s mother discovered that she had not been using sanitary pads.

She also realised her child’s stomach had grown bigger.

Feeling something amiss, the mother took her to the hospital.

It was there that the underaged girl was found to be pregnant, reported CNA.

The hospital promptly informed the police.

Eventually, the victim birthed the baby.

Sadly, neither her family nor the boy’s wished to raise the baby, and the child was put up for adoption.

Sentenced to 15 months’ probation

On Monday (4 Jan), the now 18-year-old boy was sentenced to 15 months’ probation for 2 counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

Besides that, he would have to complete 60 hours of community service.

According to CNA, the boy agreed to the terms of the probation and his parents signed a bond of security for his good behaviour during probation.

He also mentioned that he would not be going back to school, instead choosing to work as a promoter.

Hope they learn the gravity of such acts

In the eyes of the law, a person below the age of 16 cannot legally consent to sex.

Things could have turned out much worse for the boy, who could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Going through such an event at such a young age would be traumatic and stressful for both individuals, especially the victim.

We can only hope that they learn from this event and realise the gravity of such acts in future, especially as they were unprepared to raise a child.

