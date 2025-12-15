Water jet shoots 3 storeys high after underground pipe bursts during construction works in Hougang

Water jet reaches three storeys high like ‘mini fountain’ after construction workers hit underground pipe

A jet of water shot up as high as three storeys after an underground pipe was allegedly damaged during construction works in Hougang on Friday morning (12 Dec).

Startled residents and passers-by said the area later resembled a “mini fountain” following the accident.

Underground pipe bursts during excavation works

The incident occurred at around 9am on the pavement beside Block 534 Hougang Street 52.

Ms Wang (surname transliterated), a 62-year-old housewife, told Shin Min Daily News that she believed an underground water pipe was accidentally struck during excavation works, causing it to burst suddenly.

She said she had been at home when she heard constant construction noise outside.

When the noise suddenly stopped, she rushed to the window to see what was happening. She then saw a powerful jet of water shooting up into the air.

The water spout shot up to at least three stories high, resembling a “small fountain”, and quickly flooded the ground.

Pedestrians nearby were reportedly alarmed and kept their distance from the scene.

Pavement cordoned off as water continues gushing

When the Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene at around 11am, the affected section of the pavement had been cordoned off.

Although water was still gushing from the damaged pipe, the flow had weakened.

Workers were seen clearing pooled water from the area, while contractor representatives assessed the situation on site.

The sidewalk excavation work was still ongoing, with an excavator parked nearby at the time.

Another resident, Ms Rashta (name transliterated), a 57-year-old housewife living on the third floor, said she heard the construction noise suddenly stop.

When she went to check, she discovered her metal window grille had been drenched.

She initially thought it was raining and was relieved that her living room had not been affected, only realising later that a water pipe had burst.

Water supply not affected

According to Shin Min, no residential units were affected, and the water did not enter any homes.

A Housing & Development Board (HDB) spokesperson said they received a report about the incident at around 10am.

The carpark at the location was undergoing improvement works at the time, and the contractor had “accidentally damaged a water pipe whilst carrying out hacking works”.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) was notified and dispatched personnel to the site.

Repair works were completed by 1.45pm, and water supply to nearby homes was not disrupted.

HDB said it is investigating the incident and will review procedures before allowing work to resume.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.