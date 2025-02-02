Water pipe bursts in Lavender on 4th day of CNY, leaves 20 households without water

Water pipe bursting in Lavender cuts supply off for 20 households on 1 Feb

Residents in a block at Lavender experienced a water pipe bursting that dampened their spirits on the fourth day of Chinese New Year (CNY).

According to 8world News, the incident occurred at some time past 8pm on 1 Feb.

The underground water pipe had burst at French Road, flooding the street. It also cut off the water supply for around 20 households at Blocks 801, 802, and 811.

One such affected resident at Block 801 said that she could not wash her dishes, shower, or even drink water.

She then left her unit, only to find that her neighbours were experiencing the same issue.

Another resident at Block 811, Mr Huang (transliterated), discovered the cut water supply at 10pm. He had to go to his friend’s house to shower instead.

He also showed a video of water pouring out of the street, with cars driving through ankle-deep pools.

Water supply restored by 2.45am

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, received an alert about the incident at around 9.10pm. They sent workers to quickly perform repairs.

The government agency also provided temporary water to the affected residents, filling up buckets from a water tank on a lorry and passing them to families.

MP Denise Phua reported that repairs were still underway at 11.50pm.

“I’m grateful to everyone for jumping into action despite it being a CNY season,” she said in a Facebook post.

She informed Block 811 residents that the water tank would still be available through the night while work on the pipe continued.

PUB stated that the water supply fully returned at 2.45am on 2 Feb.

However, excavation would be required to replace the affected water pipe on French Road.

