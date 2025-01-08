5 underrated things to do in Tokyo to make your holiday pics stand out from everyone else’s

Off-the-beaten path gems to explore on your next trip to Tokyo

Ask any tourist what they did in Tokyo, Japan, and you’ll probably hear about the classics: darting through the chaotic buzz of Shibuya Crossing, hoarding anime merch in the neon wonderland of Akihabara, or devouring plates of melt-in-your-mouth sashimi at Tsukiji Outer Market.

While these are must-dos for good reason, there is so much more that this bustling city has to offer.

For instance, did you know that there’s a place where you can challenge a real sumo wrestler and have him whip up a meal for you? Or that there’s a bar where cocktails cost less than a soft drink at some restaurants?

Keep reading for five underrated gems to level up your next Tokyo trip and give your holiday snaps a serious upgrade.

#1 Get in the ring with actual sumo wrestlers

Watching a sumo match is one thing, but stepping into the ring with a pro? Now that’s next-level bragging rights, and it’s exactly what you’ll get at Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka.

This restaurant doubles as a sumo experience centre, where you can watch these titans demonstrate their craft and get an in-depth lesson on the rich history of Japan’s ancient national sport.

And if you’re feeling brave (or just up for a laugh), you might even get the chance to suit up in a sumo outfit and go head-to-head with a retired sumo wrestler — all in good fun, of course.

To keep your energy up, your booking includes a feast fit for a warrior: pork cutlet for lunch or wagyu beef sukiyaki for dinner, plus chanko nabe aka sumo stew, the hearty hotpot that fuels the pros — cooked by former sumo wrestlers themselves, by the way.

Round off your visit with a photo op alongside the friendly sumo wrestlers, and you’ll leave with a souvenir and stories to show off and laugh about for years to come.

#2 Learn how to make taiyaki

When you think of Japanese cuisine, sushi might steal the spotlight, which explains the abundance of sushi-making classes across Tokyo.

But if you’re ready to swap one fishy friend for another, dive into the delightful world of taiyaki, the whimsical, fish-shaped cake that’s been a Japanese street food favourite for over a century.

At Asakusa Taiyaki Guraku, you’re not just a visitor — you’re a taiyaki artist. In one hour, you get to whip up six pieces of taiyaki using traditional tools under the watchful eye of a friendly host.

Choose from a wide range of fillings, from classics such as red bean or vanilla custard to more unconventional options such as kimchi and spicy curry.

Once your taiyaki is nicely grilled, it’s time to get creative with toppings — feel free to bring your own, like whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

And don’t forget to snap a photo before you dig in! For an extra sprinkle of kawaii charm, you can even don a cute taiyaki-shaped hat while you pose with your delicious creations.

And then comes the moment you’ve been waiting for: biting into your hot, fresh taiyaki made with love that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the world. The taiyaki you make with friends and family will definitely be a memorable part of your trip.

#3 Find gems at a bargain at Oi Racecourse Flea Market

Thrifting has taken the world by storm, and Japan stands out as a vintage shopper’s paradise, boasting not only international retail giants like Don Quijote and Muji but also hidden gems that are just waiting to be uncovered.

For the ultimate bargain-hunting escapade, make your way to the Oi Racecourse Flea Market, Tokyo’s largest flea market, happening almost every weekend in the heart of the city.

With hundreds of vendors sprawled across a parking lot, you might just find anything your heart desires, whether it’s retro clothing, priceless antiques, quirky toys, vintage electronics, or unique household goods.

The colourful chaos also creates an array of eccentric, Instagram-worthy backdrops perfect for capturing cool photos, whether you’re stylishly sifting through old-school gadgets or showcasing your #OOTD against a dazzling display of vibrant stalls.

Just remember to check the weather forecast before you head out because the event may be cancelled if rain decides to crash the party.

#4 Feel like you’ve gone back in time at Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai

With glowing lanterns and rows of rustic wooden buildings, stepping into Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai feels like a time warp straight to the Edo period.

This multi-purpose complex, which opened in February, offers a refreshing break from Tokyo’s high-tech cityscape, immersing visitors in a nostalgic atmosphere that captures the essence of old Japan.

Inside, you’ll discover a delightful mix of shops and dining spots, from quaint eateries serving fresh seafood sourced directly from the nearby Toyosu Market to specialty stores stocked with seasonal ingredients and unique souvenirs.

When you need a break from all that exploring, head over to the Scenic Ashiyu Foot Bath Garden, an adjoining onsen and spa where you can dip your feet in warm, therapeutic waters while gazing at stunning views of Tokyo Bay.

It goes without saying that this place is a shutterbug’s dream.

Every corner is brimming with photogenic charm, ensuring you’ll find plenty of perfect spots for those Instagram shots — whether it’s a candid of someone sipping on a steaming cup of matcha or a dreamy shot of lanterns swaying gently against the twilight sky.

#5 Sip your way through S$2 cocktails

These days, finding bubble tea at S$2 is a challenge, but at Bar Moon Walk, you can sip on expertly crafted cocktails for just 250 yen (around S$2.30).

With over 500 drink options ranging from classic to creative, this Kyoto-born chain, which has 19 outlets in Tokyo, offers a haven for cocktail lovers on a budget — and an unbeatable chance to capture some chic bar moments without breaking the bank, of course.

Ordering is a breeze, thanks to a self-service QR menu that lets you browse and order directly from your phone — ideal for anyone looking to avoid language barriers or simply have a laid-back experience.

And despite the low price, fans rave about the quality; these aren’t watered-down drinks. The bar serves up premium spirits from renowned distilleries, and they even use their own crafted ice, giving each cocktail a touch of elegance.

Yes, there’s a small cover charge of 550 yen (about S$4.70), but it’s a modest fee that gives you a pass to a quirky experience — and all for less than you’d pay for a single drink back in Singapore.

Make your Tokyo holiday photos stand out

It’s no secret that Tokyo is a top travel destination, especially among Singaporeans.

However, many travellers only scratch the surface, hitting the usual spots while missing out on the hidden gems that truly make the city special.

So, the next time you’re there, don’t just stick to the typical tourist routes; embrace the underrated. Your holiday photos will become vibrant testaments to the extraordinary experiences that lie just off the beaten path.

