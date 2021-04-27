Apple Now Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With Your Mask On

The ingenious Face ID recognition Apple employs to unlock their phones has been nothing short of extraordinary.

However, due to Covid-19 and the ongoing pandemic, our faces have been hidden behind our masks, making unlocking our phones a little troublesome.

Source

Thankfully, Apple has rolled out a new feature in its upcoming iOS update that lets our iPhones unlock while we’re wearing masks.

Apple Watch required to unlock your iPhone with your mask on

In a time when hygiene is of the utmost importance, it helps that we don’t have to pull our masks down or have any unnecessary contact with our environment.

With Apple’s new iOS update, we no longer need to pull our masks down to unlock our phones.

The caveat to this perk is that this feature would only work if you own an iPhone X and Apple Watch Series 3 models onwards.

Source

With the upcoming iOS 14.5 update comes the ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ function. You can find it under Face ID & Passcode in Settings.

It works seamlessly, and whenever you unlock your iPhone with this feature activated, you’ll receive a notification on your Apple Watch.

It serves as an extra layer of protection in the scenario where you didn’t mean to unlock your phone.

How to unlock your phone

First, we’ll have to set up the Unlock with Apple Watch. Go to your phone, enter Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

Enable the Unlock with Apple Watch feature.

Now, we can follow the steps below to unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch:

Ensure you’re wearing a mask and that your Apple Watch is on your wrist and unlocked Wake your iPhone by raising it or tapping its screen Gaze at your iPhone to unlock it Slide up to begin using your unlocked phone

The new update brings a bunch of new features

With every update, it brings a whole other slew of features or fixes. This time around is no different.

Source

Along with the nifty aforementioned feature, this update includes support for the newly debuted AirTag, over 200 new emojis and app tracking transparency.

Finally catching up with the times

With the world still managing a pandemic, it’s great to see that technology is catching up to current times.

We can finally enjoy a hands-free experience once again, which is more important now more than ever.

