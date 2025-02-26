We tried the world’s 1st robot vacuum that self-washes as it works, here’s what impressed us most

MOVA unveils groundbreaking smart home appliances with industry firsts

It’s a Wednesday afternoon at Changi Experience Studio, but MS News isn’t here for flight or airport operation simulators.

Instead, we’re at the media preview of two sleek new smart home appliances from MOVA, marking its first live product demonstration in Southeast Asia and its first global product launch since bursting onto the scene a year ago.

The stars of today’s showcase are the Z50 Ultra robot vacuum and the X4 Pro wet and dry vacuum, both set to officially hit the shelves at 8pm this Sunday (2 March) via Shopee and Lazada.

We had the chance to put them to the test, watching as they tackled a variety of deliberate spills to showcase just how far cleaning tech has come — no more manual scrubbing, bulky brooms, or frustration over imperfectly polished floors.

MOVA Z50 Ultra robot vacuum packs innovative features that make cleaning a breeze

At first glance, the MOVA Z50 Ultra might look like any other robot vacuum, but once we saw it in action, we quickly realised it’s in a league of its own.

One standout feature — and a world-first — is HydroSync Mopping, which continuously rinses the mop with fresh water while siphoning away dirty water.

Unlike other cleaning robots that simply drag around a damp, grime-covered cloth, this system ensures the mop stays clean as it works.

The water is also heated to 36°C, said to be the optimal temperature for cleaning without damaging delicate floor materials like wood.

Another highlight is the D-Shaped Track-type Mop, a roller design that covers a wider surface area compared to standard flat mops.

When we tested the Z50 Ultra on a coffee spill, it wiped everything up in a single pass, leaving a streak-free surface as if the mess had never happened.

Then there’s the vacuum itself — it boasts 19,000Pa of suction power, which is significantly stronger than most models, typically ranging from 2,500 to 6,000Pa.

We watched it pull up dry pellets instantly. When compared to someone sweeping uncooked rice with a broom and dustpan, the difference was clear — the vacuum finished the job before the person had even gathered half the grains.

Other noteworthy features include dual rotary mops — the FlexMop Roboswing and FlexBrush Vacuuming — for better edge cleaning, a triple AI system for smarter navigation, and anti-tangle technology to handle hair without clogging.

And the best part? Activating the vacuum is as simple as tapping an app, making it as user-friendly as it is effective.

MOVA X4 Pro vacuum turns up the heat, literally

For more heavy-duty cleaning, there’s the MOVA X4 Pro, a cordless wet and dry vacuum with plenty of cutting-edge, pioneering features, too.

Thanks to SpotHeat Spray Cleaning, even the toughest spills don’t stand a chance.

Using 80°C hot water, it loosens stubborn stains before the ultra-absorbent roller brush sweeps them away, leaving the floor gleaming and dry in no time.

We witnessed it effortlessly tackle a sticky mess of Hershey’s chocolate syrup and milk, wiping away the seemingly daunting task like magic.

The X4 Pro also boasts 180° Lie-Flat Reach, allowing it to slide under furniture and reach those tricky low gaps where dust, crumbs, and pet hair tend to hide.

When you’re done, the Lift-Free & Push-In Base Station makes docking effortless — simply push it in, and you’re good to go.

At the base station, the X4 Pro gets a little TLC, with the 100°C Deep Brush Washing feature clearing away any heavy debris stuck on the roller brush, keeping it fresh and ready for the next round of cleaning.

Even drying has been thoughtfully designed: with 90° AI-driven quiet drying, the vacuum dries its brush in just five minutes, all while keeping noise to a minimum, so you won’t be disturbed during the process.

Enjoy special launch prices on MOVA’s new products

Ask any busy working adult, and they’ll tell you how hard it can be to find time for household chores with everything else on their plate.

That’s why the MOVA Z50 Ultra and X4 Pro make such a difference. After testing them, it’s clear these vacuums are designed to make cleaning easier, so you can spend less time tidying up and more time doing what matters.

If you’re eager to get your hands on one, mark your calendars for 2 March at 8pm, when they’ll be available on Shopee and Lazada.

Better hurry — the first 50 customers to purchase the Z50 Ultra and the first 20 to buy the X4 Pro will enjoy special launch prices of S$1,499 (U.P. S$2,089) and S$749 (U.P. S$1,199), respectively.

For more details and updates, be sure to follow MOVA on Facebook and Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with MOVA.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Ian Sim.