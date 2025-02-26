Opinion: Serving NS is inconvenient, but it’s still needed — and not just for national security

A huge benefit of serving NS is building character

Earlier this month, a Singaporean man expressed his disdain for national service (NS) on Reddit, calling it unfair and “free labour”.

Having spent 2.5 years in NS myself — six months longer than it is now — I admit that I once shared similar sentiments.

However, with the benefit of hindsight, I’ve come to realise that those years weren’t a total write-off. In fact, they might have some valuable takeaways for the young men of today.

I’ve softened my stance on serving NS

Firstly, full disclosure here: I’m writing this from the perspective of someone who has put his NS days firmly behind him.

I’ve already had the pleasure of receiving the sacred letter from MINDEF notifying me of my discharge from all kinds of NS liabilities upon reaching statutory age.

Like any Singaporean guy would, I proudly proclaimed: “ROD loh!”

So if this means that I’ve somewhat softened my stance on NS in my dotage — well, damn right, I have.

National security isn’t the main benefit of serving NS

Most advocates for NS tend to point to national security, arguing that Singapore is small and needs citizens to step up to defend the nation.

While national security is undeniably crucial, I’ve come to believe that NS serves more as a deterrent than a shield.

The reality is, it would be a formidable challenge to withstand a full-scale military attack from a world superpower, particularly one with nuclear capabilities.

So I think the main benefit of NS is actually something else entirely.

I was kind of a brat at 18

At 18, I wanted the same freedom my female peers had — the ability to jump into university life, or to travel and experience what the world had to offer.

The idea of being stuck in an army camp, wearing an uncomfortable uniform, having my movements restricted and taking part in exhausting and repetitive exercises while enduring orders from rude, shouty superiors didn’t appeal to me at all.

Looking back now, with the hindsight of old age, I’ve realised something that most don’t at that age: I was a bit of a brat.

I knew only people of the same race, religion and socioeconomic backgrounds.

I barely paid attention to my parents, let alone any other authority figures in my life.

The Internet was still in its infancy then and there was no social media, so I was absorbed in my own world of hobbies and interests, ignorant of most things beyond my bubble.

Considering how small and multicultural Singapore is, I now realise that this bubble wasn’t doing me any favours.

Serving NS was a character-building experience

NS mostly changed all that.

It exposed me to people from different races, religions, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

I had genuine connections — not just transactional interactions with taxi drivers or canteen operators, but real conversations.

It was my first taste of a world where no one coddles you or “gives chance” just because you’re young.

If not for that experience, I dare say my transition to adulthood would have been more difficult.

Sure, social media might have changed all that for youths today, giving them access to people around the world that I didn’t have at that age.

Still, I simply don’t think that’s the same as slogging it out with a group of strangers from all walks of life in the cauldron of NS.

The youths of today are very different from those 25 years ago, but I still see the need for them to grow up.

These days, I’m not sure if NS is still the character-building experience it once was.

But if it still is, then perhaps it could go some way towards making those two years worth it.

Enlistees’ time should be well-spent

The reason I said “go some way towards” is because it’s crucial to ensure enlistees’ time is well spent.

Those in combat vocations might have a hard time, but at least they gain skills that could be useful down the road.

On the other hand, those categorised as non-combat fit due to medical conditions might have a physically easier time in NS, but unfortunately, their two years often feel more or less wasted as clerks — a role that could easily be handled by civilian hires or technology.

Assigning servicemen to physically and/or mentally engaging roles tailored to their strengths would go a long way in convincing them that their time in NS isn’t being wasted.

Thankfully, MINDEF has reviewed the traditional Physical Employment Standards (PES) system to place a bigger focus on operational effectiveness.

According to a factsheet released in 2023, it is optimising servicemen’s deployment by matching them to a broader range of operational roles based on their physical capabilities.

The SAF completed the redesign of 1,300 jobs in various vocations as of February 2023.

Hopefully, this means fewer servicemen are spending the best years of their lives in jobs that don’t suit them.

Much work still remains

That said, many of the concerns raised by disgruntled enlistees are valid, including issues related to allowances and the perceived disadvantage of competing with women and foreigners in the workplace.

While I don’t have all the answers, hopefully the powers that be are considering possible solutions to these issues — including exploring ways to involve women in NS in some capacity.

Only when Singaporeans are fully convinced of the need for NS will we be able to fully unlock the benefits of this uniquely Singaporean experience.

