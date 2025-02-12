‘Really lose out a lot’: Redditor calls NS ‘free labour’ for S’pore govt, demands better compensation

Redditor calls NS ‘free labour’ for Singapore government, demands higher compensation

A Reddit user has struck a chord with many after criticising National Service (NS) in Singapore, calling it “free labour” for the government and arguing that servicemen deserve significantly higher compensation.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on 9 Feb, the user expressed frustration over what he sees as unfair treatment.

He pointed out that full-time national servicemen (NSFs) receive meagre allowances despite being on call 24/7, while their female and foreign male peers in Singapore advance in their careers, earn full salaries, or even complete PhDs by the time local men finish NS.

“I feel so bitter,” he lamented.

Proposes that soldiers receive S$3,000 per month

Arguing that NS is essentially unpaid labour, the Redditor called for a substantial pay increase.

Instead of the current S$600 monthly allowance, he proposed that soldiers should receive around S$3,000, factoring in their duties and overtime.

He also compared NSF wages to that of domestic workers, noting that even a helper earns around S$1,000 per month — on par with an officer-ranked full-time NSF.

Users agree, one calls NS ‘a waste of time’

Many users echoed his frustration, with comments expressing outrage over what they see as the unfairness of NS.

One user described NS as “a waste of time” and admitted that it “f***ing stings” feeling left behind while his female and foreign peers advanced in their careers.

Another pointed out that in competitive fields, foreigners often secure senior positions while Singaporean men are still fresh university graduates after completing NS.

Comparisons were also made to other countries with mandatory conscription, such as Taiwan, where conscripts earn NT$26,307 (approximately S$1,080) per month during their year of service.

Amid the frustration, one user stood out with a different perspective, admitting that he had carried the same resentment for years but ultimately found that “letting it go is the best thing”.

Changes to NS allowance over the years

Mandatory conscription in Singapore was introduced in 1967 with the NS (Amendment) Act, requiring Singaporean male youths to serve in NS.

The government saw it as the most effective way to build up the country’s defence force.

Since then, over a million people — including men, women, Permanent Residents, and new citizens — have served in NS.

In the past decade, NS allowances have been adjusted three times.

The most recent revision in July 2023 saw an increase of 10.9% to 21.7%, translating to a rise of S$125 to S$200, depending on rank and vocation.

As a result, an NSF now receives a monthly allowance of S$755, up from the previous S$630.

Additionally, allowances increase by 5% to 10% for every 12 months served within the same rank.

