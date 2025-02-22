MS Polls: 94% of respondents don’t care which party they’re voting for in GE2025

MS Polls: 94% of voters indifferent about party choice in GE2025

A recent poll conducted by Answers.sg involving more than 13,000 respondents has revealed a surprising trend in voter sentiment ahead of the General Election 2025 (GE2025).

A striking 94% of those surveyed indicated that they do not have a strong preference for any political party for the upcoming elections.

Only 6% of respondents stated they had already decided on a party for GE2025. Meanwhile, a meagre 1% are unsure of their decision.

The poll results — which suggest a certain political apathy among those in Singapore — drew mixed feelings from first-time voters speaking to MS News.

“I’m quite surprised by the poll results, as this is the first time I will have a say,” said second-year university student Nur Metalynn.

“If everyone were resigned to their fate, it could end really badly if we ended up with an incompetent government.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old XT Tan said the results were “not surprising”, given that her friends and family “don’t really talk about elections”.

Shift in voter mindset

The poll results raise questions about what truly influences decision-making at the ballot box.

It also suggests a shift in voter priorities towards factors beyond party affiliation.

When asked what influences their vote the most in another survey, only 20% of 338 respondents chose ‘party’.

Policies emerged as the primary influence, shaping the choices of 49% of voters.

While 12% of poll respondents said that individual candidates will influence their votes the most, a similar amount stated outright that they do not care about their choice.

The rise of policy-driven voting

With nearly half of the respondents stating that policies are their primary concern, voters seem to be prioritising tangible action plans.

Issues such as housing affordability, job security, healthcare improvements, and cost-of-living concerns are likely to be at the forefront of Singaporeans’ minds.

Voters may instead focus on which party or candidate presents the most practical and beneficial solutions for their daily lives.

Parties contesting in GE2025 will thus need to sharpen their policy proposals if they wish to secure votes.

When asked what issues or policies would make her more inclined to support a particular candidate or party, 21-year-old Metalynn said:

“Greater support and benefits for more Singaporeans, whether through how things are structured, financial help, or values that they prioritise.”

Declining political party loyalty

The fact that only 20% of voters prioritise political parties when making their decision suggests a decline in party loyalty.

In past elections, party branding and historical performance played significant roles in shaping voter choices, especially amongst the older generation.

However, this might not be the case for younger voters who get their news from social media.

Easier access to information may encourage voters to independently evaluate their choices on a case-by-case basis.

Ms Tan, who is awaiting university admission, said: “Politicians need to understand Gen Zs better, step into our shoes, and move beyond traditional mindsets.”

This could mean that long-established political parties can no longer rely solely on their past track records to secure votes.

Instead, they will need to actively engage with the electorate and present compelling, data-driven policy proposals that resonate with the majority of the population.

Role of individual candidates in political party

Apart from policies, individuals also play a part in voters’ choices.

“I think that voters may feel that parties no longer represent their specific interests, so they focus more on issues or leaders who align with their values,” said 38-year-old AD Soh.

For political parties, choosing the right candidates — ones with strong public appeal, proven track records, and the ability to connect with constituents — could be key to securing votes.

This is likely the reason why the Workers’ Party (WP) election committee has engaged commercial agencies to conduct background checks on potential candidates in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Voters are likely scrutinising the competence, integrity, and communication skills of candidates, favouring those who can effectively address their concerns and represent their interests in Parliament.

TX Toh, 24, seemed to agree: “For me, my decision would stem from the candidates and party reputation of my group representation constituency (GRC).”

“Specific issues relating to them and policies they back up matter as well,” Miss Toh added.

Voter apathy and disengagement

A significant 12% of respondents admitted they do not care about voting influences, underscoring voter apathy and disillusionment.

Some political analysts feel that voter apathy may stem from scepticism about the impact of their votes or dissatisfaction with the available choices.

Ms Tan said: “I don’t really discuss politics with my peers. Not because it’s a sensitive topic, but because it’s not something we’re interested in.”

“We’ll just say ‘oh it’s election time’ and then brush it off,” she added.

To address this, political parties may need to enhance voter engagement through outreach programs, community involvement, and transparent policy discussions.

Ms Toh, who is currently pursuing a degree, said: “Politicians should better understand young voters by visiting malls and schools to engage with us, while remaining open-minded and accepting of new issues and ideas.”

Ms Soh, who works in the hospitality industry, agreed: “They need to listen and be tuned in to what matters most to young voters, as well as the conversations they have about it.”

Implications for GE2025

With declining party loyalty and a stronger focus on policies and candidates, GE2025 could be one of the most competitive elections yet.

Parties also seem to have their work out for them.

Apart from developing clear, well-structured proposals that address key voter concerns, they need to field strong candidates who can connect with the electorate and inspire confidence.

More education and outreach efforts are also needed to address voter apathy — especially online — if they want to reach the younger pool of Singaporean voters.

While there may be notable shifts in voting patterns for GE2025, some in Singapore are still not too fussed about impending elections.

Events planner Edward Ching, 48, said: “With Singapore’s economy seemingly booming, most of us are living comfortably.”

“The general sentiment is that the economy will remain just as strong, whether there is an election or not.”

Also read: 85% of people polled don’t care about the PAP-PSP squabble, few are supportive of either party

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YinYang on Canva.