85% of people polled don’t care about the PAP-PSP squabble, few are supportive of either party

Poll: 85% don’t care about the PAP-PSP squabble

Earlier this month, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member S Nallakaruppan shared his unsavoury experience while on a walkabout in Choa Chu Kang GRC where a group of People’s Action Party (PAP) supporters had “stalked” and “harassed” the PSP volunteers.

The squabble between the PAP and PSP has largely played out on social media, garnering widespread media coverage and capturing public attention — at least superficially.

A recent poll conducted by Answers.sg involving 4,678 respondents revealed that 85% of participants expressed indifference toward the issue.

Meanwhile, approximately 7% were neutral about the incident and said that both parties should focus on issues instead. Only a small minority supported either PAP or PSP.

The results underscore a growing sense of political apathy among Singaporeans and raises questions about the role of political engagement in addressing issues that matter to Singaporeans.

Despite the visibility of this political clash, the poll results highlight a broader disinterest among the public, with many viewing the dispute as inconsequential to their daily lives.

Recent political rivalry seen as unimportant squabble

Political rivalry is often seen as a hallmark of the democratic process, which provides voters with diverse candidates who have different perspectives.

However, the feud between the PSP volunteers and PAP supporters has been perceived by many as little more than theatrical bickering.

45-year-old KY Sim, who works in the banking industry, belongs to the majority who do not care for the squabble.

“I didn’t really delve into it as it seemed like a very unimportant piece of news about a quarrel between two groups of supporters (like Manchester United and Liverpool fans fighting),” said Mr Sim.

“My humble opinion is that it’s the same as a public nuisance or disturbance offence.”

The poll results further show the public’s desensitisation to political drama — with few choosing to take sides.

Only a small percentage of respondents voiced support for either party, with 2% siding with the PAP and 5% with the PSP.

Disillusionment with PAP-PSP quarrel

Since the incident, political figures such as PAP member of parliament (MP) Low Yen Ling and PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock, have publicly taken sides and condemned the actions of their opposition.

However, the lack of enthusiasm among Singaporeans is evident.

According to The New Paper (TNP), some Bukit Gombak residents have referred to the on-going spat between PAP and PSP as “childish” and “boh liao” (meaningless).

Speaking to MS News, SY Teo said: “I wasn’t even aware about the spat at first but after I learnt about it, I don’t really care as it doesn’t affect me at all.”

“It is more like ‘paparazzi-style’ gossip news,” added the 45-year-old who works in sales and marketing.

Many also perceive such conflicts as distractions from the real work of governance and policy-making.

One netizen likened it to a pre-school storytelling, and that a pre-schooler can script it better.

Another commentator felt bad for the police who had to spend time investigating this incident.

For many Singaporeans, the spectacle of political parties vying for dominance feels detached from their lived realities.

Housing affordability, healthcare accessibility, job security, and cost of living remain top concerns for the public.

The ongoing feud, which has dominated local headlines for weeks, is possibly an example of the disconnect between political agendas and public priorities.

The role of walkabouts in political engagement

Traditionally, walkabouts have been a cornerstone of political campaigns in Singapore.

These ground-level interactions offer politicians an opportunity to connect with voters, listen to their concerns, and demonstrate their commitment to community issues.

However, some have questioned the effectiveness of walkabouts in their current form.

People increasingly view walkabouts, once considered genuine efforts to engage with constituents, as choreographed public relations exercises.

Mr Sim said: “I think walkabouts by political parties generally carry a negative stigma, especially in areas where MPs are rarely seen but suddenly appear in full force during the general election.”

As parties prioritise social media traction, people also increasingly question the authenticity of their interactions.

“Nowadays, we can see more MPs trying to engage the younger voters through social media. However, I prefer face-to-face and feel walkabouts are still very important,” added Mr Sim.

The gap between walkabouts’ purpose and modern campaigning highlights the need to rethink political engagement strategies.

To rebuild trust and foster meaningful connections, politicians must prioritise genuine dialogue over performative gestures.

The impact on party reputations

While a significant portion of the population appears indifferent, some believe that the ongoing conflict could have reputational consequences for both parties.

The PAP risks alienating voters who see the dispute as unfit for a party of its stature. Meanwhile, the PSP, as an opposition party, may struggle with credibility if seen as excessively combative.

Both parties also face the challenge of redefining their engagement strategies to resonate with Singaporeans.

The focus must shift from partisan squabbles to addressing the core issues that matter most to the citizens. Political parties can show their commitment by focusing more on issues like housing, healthcare and job security.

At its core, the growing apathy toward political drama reflects a deeper desire among Singaporeans for substance over showmanship.

Singaporeans are calling for pragmatic solutions to the challenges they face, rather than distractions that detract from meaningful progress.

