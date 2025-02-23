Queenstown HDB corridor used as ‘personal storage space’, sparks debate on whether it’s smart or selfish

Queenstown corridor allegedly transformed to storage area, netizens divided on whether smart or selfish act

A Queenstown HDB corridor setup has divided netizens after photos of the space — taken over by furniture such as a dining table, benches, storage units, plants, and even a pull-up bar — went viral on Reddit.

The images, shared by @KopiSiewSiewDai on the r/singapore subreddit on 22 Feb, show how the common corridor, allegedly taken in an HDB along Strathmore Avenue, has been turned into an extended storage area, raising questions about whether such usage is smart or selfish.

“Home owner selfish? Or smart?” the post questioned.

It is unclear whether all the furniture belonged to one particular unit or if the space is being shared between homeowners living around the corridor.

Queenstown corridor highlights common issue

According to the OP, netizens have been split on the issue of using the HBD common area as personal space.

Some have praised the residents for utilising the empty corridor space, calling it a “smart” move to take advantage of the space and saying that they are “doing no harm”.

Others, however, argued that it was inconsiderate, as it limited access for other residents and posed a potential fire hazard by obstructing the utility panels.

“We are very interested to hear what others think about this,” the OP wrote.

Netizens split on corridor enroachment

One commenter felt that while a small, cosy setup might have been acceptable, blocking the utility access door was problematic.

They also pointed out the deteriorating wall condition behind the pull-up bar and criticised the addition of hooks to a public space.

Another user agreed that a few gym equipment pieces would have been fine as long as they didn’t obstruct anything. However, they described the dining setup as “selfish” and noted that the cupboard could be a fire hazard.

Conversely, some users pointed out that it’s common practice to place items like shoe racks and shelves outside HDB flats, suggesting that the homeowner was simply making use of available space.

One netizen took a lighthearted approach, joking that if they were a neighbour, they’d ask to use the pull-up bar—saving on a gym membership in the process.

According to the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, SCDF does not permit the storage of combustible materials along common corridors. However, authorities may permit the placement of shoe racks under certain conditions.

In July last year, a ‘sauna’ was spotted outside an HDB flat in Serangoon Central. Some netizens thought it was “cute” and “cool”, but most agreed that it was illegal as it encroached into the public corridor. The sauna was later dismantled.

MS News has reached out to the OP and Tanjong Pagar Town Council for more information.

