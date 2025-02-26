Kembangan condo stray cats face eviction after scratching resident’s car, upset netizens call humans the real villains

Stray cats face eviction from condo in Kembangan after scratching woman’s car

Dissatisfied that stray cats in her condominium had scratched her car, a resident applied to have them evicted from the private estate.

The condominium’s management was later found to have failed to implement effective measures to curb the cat population, as well as their activities.

The resident was eventually awarded S$11,398 in legal fees, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Condo’s proposed solutions were ineffective

After the scratching incident, Ms Zhang — a lady who resides in Astoria Park in Kembangan — brought the case to the Strata Titles Boards (STB).

The STB comprise tribunals that, among other tasks, help mediate disputes between condominium owners and management.

STB eventually concluded that the condominium management committee had failed to implement measures to curb the cat population in Astoria Park.

The committee’s proposed solutions were also deemed ineffective. These include:

Deploying spiked mats

Using repellent sprays

Changing parking floors

The condominium’s management had reportedly collected signatures from 42 residents — representing 11% of the total resident population — who are in favour of allowing the cats to stay put.

However, STB believed the petition should not affect the management committee’s legal responsibilities.

Netizens say humans are the real villains

Most netizens who responded to Lianhe Zaobao’s article expressed frustration, saying humans are “evil creatures” and that the cats are innocent.

One netizen asked if there was any proof of the cats scratching the woman’s car, saying it might not be even the cats that caused it.

