Eating too much durian can cause a fever: Debunking 5 health myths S’poreans still believe

Debunking 5 common health myths still circulating in Singapore

Ever been told to avoid drinking cold water during your period because it might worsen cramps? Or warned that indulging in too much durian could actually cause a fever?

These health myths have been passed down through generations, often without a shred of scientific evidence — yet they continue to influence how many Singaporeans approach their health.

While these misconceptions are usually shared with the best of intentions, they can lead to unnecessary worry or, worse, prevent people from making informed choices about their well-being.

Ahead, we bust five of the most common health myths still going strong, separating fact from fiction and setting the record straight.

Myth #1: Eating too much durian can cause a fever

Durian season is always an exciting time for fans of the “king of fruits”, but does eating too much really cause a fever, as some may claim?

Scientifically, the answer is no. Dr Michael Wong, deputy medical director of Raffles Medical, told The Straits Times that while digestion can slightly raise body temperature due to metabolic processes, it doesn’t actually cause a fever.

However, durian does have a “warming” effect in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). TCM physician Teo Pei Si of Raffles Chinese Medicine cautioned that overindulging may lead to discomforts such as sore throat, mouth ulcers, constipation, or increased phlegm, so moderation is key.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on portion sizes — durian is naturally high in sugar and calories, making it important to watch your intake. Yup, especially at those tempting “all-you-can-eat” durian buffets.

Myth #2: Drinking cold water worsens period cramps

Cold water often gets a bad rap in traditional Chinese beliefs, blamed for everything from poor digestion to sluggish blood circulation. But it’s particularly villainised when it comes to periods — how many of you ladies have been told to avoid icy drinks to prevent cramps?

Good news: you don’t actually have to give up your favourite bubble tea or slushie during your period.

According to MedPark Hospital in Bangkok, drinking cold water has no effect on menstruation. Cramps are caused by uterine contractions, not the temperature of what you drink. Plus, your body naturally regulates temperature, so cold beverages only affect the digestive tract — not the reproductive system.

That said, everyone’s body reacts differently, so if drinking something cold makes you feel uncomfortable, it’s always best to listen to your own body.

Myth #3: Eating kang kong will give you weak legs

A staple at most cai fan stalls and dinner tables, you’d think that kang kong (also known as water spinach) would be universally recognised as a healthy vegetable.

However, that’s not the case for those who follow old Chinese beliefs. Some argue that the hollow, trailing stems will weaken your legs or that its cooling properties can cause leg cramps. But thankfully, these are just superstitions.

Sports physician Dr Roger Tian explains that weak or tired legs are usually the result of something much simpler — poor muscle strength or endurance, not a harmless plant that, in fact, is quite nutritious.

To put the myth to the test, one Malaysian publication decided to “force-feed” its intern kang kong three times a day for three days straight. Spoiler alert: he experienced no leg cramps or other health issues.

So, parents, the next time your greens-hating kid tries to use this excuse to dodge their kang kong at mealtime, you can confidently call them out.

Myth #4: Spicy foods cause stomach ulcers

Many Singaporeans love their spicy food, from extra-hot malatang to sambal-covered dishes and fiery tom yum.

While these scorching favourites may leave our mouths tingling and sinuses burning, there’s a common belief that they can also cause stomach ulcers.

But here’s the truth: spicy food isn’t the culprit. According to gastroenterologist Dr Edwin McDonald of UChicago Medicine, the real causes of ulcers are often overlooked, such as frequent ibuprofen use or infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a common stomach bacteria.

In fact, studies show that capsaicin — the compound that gives chillies their heat — actually inhibits stomach acid production and may even help prevent ulcers. However, if you’re already dealing with an ulcer, it’s wise to lay off the heat.

Myth #5: Drinking lemon water helps you lose weight

Weight loss tips, especially quick fixes, are everywhere online, and one that has squeezed its way into conversations is the claim that lemon water can help you shed pounds.

Unfortunately, this is a myth. Dietitian Caroline Thomason tells USA TODAY that there’s no “magical food or drink that can help you lose body fat”. While some research shows that drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller and eat less, adding lemon doesn’t have any special weight-loss benefits.

What lemon water can do is help keep you hydrated and provide a boost of vitamin C and flavonoids, which are packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties.

If shedding pounds is your goal, lemon water alone won’t do the trick — stick to a balanced diet and regular exercise for the best results.

Featured image adapted from SeventyFour on Canva and Odua Images on Canva.