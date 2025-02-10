Get guaranteed savings on your electricity bills with Senoko Energy’s new price plan

Senoko Energy’s new LifeSteady price plan guarantees savings on quarterly SP tariff

These days, life without electricity is unthinkable — but dealing with sky-high bills can be just as stressful.

That’s where Senoko Energy’s new LifeSteady plan comes in.

Launched just last month on 13 Jan, this first-of-its-kind solution is designed to help Singapore households beat quarterly SP tariff fluctuations to deliver guaranteed savings.

Senoko Energy’s LifeSteady plan eases burden of rising costs

Navigating adulthood and managing bills for the first time can be overwhelming for new homeowners, but Senoko Energy’s LifeSteady plan offers a simple way to ease the pressure of rising living costs.

With global economic uncertainty driving up fuel and gas prices, which lead to fluctuating energy costs, LifeSteady guarantees consistent monthly savings with a fixed 1.64 cent per kWh discount off the quarterly SP tariff.

For example, a household with monthly electricity bills of S$300 could save up to S$385 over two years or S$578 over three years.

Larger households with higher consumption could save even more: a family paying S$450 a month could save S$578 over two years or up to S$867 over three years, making it easier to manage bills and stretch their budget.

Every bit counts when it comes to managing money, and those savings can go a long way in funding a family holiday or covering everyday expenses.

Get free household gadgets when you sign up

Senoko Energy isn’t just offering savings; it’s also throwing in perks to sweeten the deal.

Customers who sign up for LifeSteady with recurring payments can enjoy bill rebates or choose from promotional gifts worth up to S$359, such as a Xiaomi Robot Cleaner, PRISM+ Aura Air Purifier, or Philips Air Fryer.

Perfect for busy folks who appreciate a bit of convenience.

There’s no security deposit required, and switching from other providers is a smooth process with no disruptions.

Plus, Singaporean households can continue benefiting from government U-Save rebates while enjoying lower electricity bills.

To learn more about LifeSteady, visit Senoko Energy's official website.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Senoko Energy.

Featured image adapted from doucefleur on Canva and Xiaomi, for illustration purposes only.