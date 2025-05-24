Unmanned lorry in Thailand spins wildly after collision, likened to haunted vehicle

Unmanned lorry caught spinning in circles after getting rear-ended by car in Thailand

An unmanned lorry in Thailand recently reversed and spun wildly after getting rear-ended, causing nearby construction workers to flee, reported Thai news media Channel 7.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7pm on Thursday (22 May) in Lup District, Kalasin Province. The lorry, which had no driver at the time, was hit from the back by a car.

The collision somehow caused it to reverse rapidly in circles for about 10 minutes.

Nearby onlookers were spooked by the sight, with some wondering if the vehicle was haunted.

CCTV footage shared by Thai news outlet Thairath showed a group of workers running in different directions to avoid getting hit.

Car driver injured & sent to hospital

Following the crash, the driver of the car was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital.

Local residents shared that the lorry was parked with its blinkers on while construction workers were marking the surface of the road, reported Thai media Always News.

It is believed that the car driver had failed to notice the lorry as the road was poorly lit at the time.

However, most people were confused about the force that kept the lorry spinning.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Kalasin police are launching an investigation and will proceed with legal actions as needed.

