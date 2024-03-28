‘We’re Americans, of course we spell English words the right way’: US Embassy in S’pore shows wit in viral trend

US Embassy in Singapore hops on viral “We’re… Of course we…” trend

If you’re on TikTok a lot, you’d most likely have seen videos that are part of the “We’re… Of course we…” trend.

The United States (US) Embassy in Singapore recently posted their own version with plenty of tongue-in-cheek references.

In the Facebook video, four staff members take turns uttering, “We’re Americans, of course we…” before mentioning something that Americans supposedly do or have.

There were even some playful competitive digs at Singapore.

Takes playful digs at Singapore

Captioned, “We’re Americans, of course we’re late to the trend”, the US Embassy released the humorous video on Wednesday (27 March).

The first dig they took at Singaporeans involved the nation’s favourite sport, football. As in, soccer.

A clip showed a man holding an American football and saying: “We’re Americans, of course we play the more exciting version of football.”

The same man later claimed that the US has “the best” national parks in the world.

He then transitions from being in a sunny grassy field in Singapore to a snowy mountain in the States.

Even our different spelling practices were not spared.

“We’re Americans, of course we spell English words the right way,” one woman quipped as she held up a sign that reads: “What’s your favorite color?”

Since Standard Singapore English retains British spelling and grammar, it’s spelt “favourite” and “colour” here.

Same, same, but different

Taking a break from the digs, the Americans then pointed out different quirks, such as the way they pronounce “Tampines”.

Instead of saying “Tam-puh-nees”, the woman says “Tam-pines” as one would pronounce the “pine” in “pineapple”.

Another well-known trait of our American friends is the way they write out a date.

“We’re Americans, of course we put the month before the date. MM/DD/YY for life!”

A controversial topic, indeed.

The Embassy staff went on to talk about Singapore’s tropical weather, but instead of Celsius, they used Fahrenheit.

“Man, it’s 97 degrees out here!” he said while fanning himself.

We’d be in huge trouble if the weather somehow reached 97 degrees Celsius.

In a humorous end to the video, a man said, “We’re Americans, of course we tip everywhere we go” before handing a banknote to a very confused-looking woman.

We’re Singaporeans, of course we found this video hilarious and heartwarming.

